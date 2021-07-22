Shop for the latest speakers, home theatres and get cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced a cashback offer of up to Rs. 3,000 on Sony home theatre systems and sound bars.

Customers planning to purchase a home theatre system can shop for it online on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,111 on the EMI Store.

Sony home theatre packages come with multiple speakers, audio amplifier-receiver, a subwoofer and wireless Bluetooth speakers.

With a combination of quality sound and vibrant visuals, the home theatre system enables one to bring home the cinematic experience of theatres. Customers can browse from a wide range of Sony home theatre systems and get it home delivered without any additional cost.

Sony home theatre systems currently available on the sale are:

Sony 5.1 home theatre system on EMIs starting Rs. 1,111

Sony 5.1 channel home theatre system on EMIs starting Rs. 1,333

Sony sound bar system on EMIs starting Rs. 2,000

Sony home audio system on EMIs starting Rs. 2,944

Sony 7.1 channel home theatre system on EMIs starting Rs. 6,667

Customers can shop online from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad etc.



By shopping from the EMI Store, customers can also avail unique benefits like convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months, zero down payment on select products and doorstep delivery.

You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Choose the home theatre system you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.

The cashback sale is a limited period offer, valid only till 25th July 2021.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

