Shoppers make beeline for Omaxe World Street in Faridabad

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The newest shopping destination in Delhi NCR - Omaxe World Street is catching the fancy of shoppers with thousands visiting this high street shopping destination in Faridabad every day.

The two-day Valentine's Day celebrations on February 13-14, 2021 witnessed close to 30,000 people making a beeline for World Street to enjoy the pleasures of street walks, live music and relish the open sky dining in restaurants and fancy cafes.

With five lakh potential shoppers, the High street model of shopping at Omaxe World Street allows shoppers to experience the luxury of convenience and space - for takeaway & drive-through - and offers a wide range of choices in shopping and dining.

Located in Sector 79 at the centre of a thriving habitation comprising students and mid-to-high income professionals make for an indulgent profile of visitors who are willing to spend. Themed around world-renowned shopping streets like London, Athens, Amsterdam, Portugal and Hong Kong, Omaxe World Street offers a visually delightful location for the young and photography aficionados.

"We saw crowds not just from Faridabad but also from across NCR descending to World Street this Valentine's Day," said a restaurant owner in his early 30s. The Delhi Metro and NH-2 bring people from Delhi.



The high visibility of shops, independence to store owners, low CAM charges and competitive rentals make high street, not just a lucrative business proposition but also allows young entrepreneurs to venture into the restaurants, cafes and retail space.

"The Amsterdam Street at Omaxe World Street has become a foodies' paradise with restaurants and cafes aesthetically designed to provide a very relaxed ambience to the diners," said another restaurant owner, adding "The well-laid wide pedestrian pathways between the streets make the movement of people easy and convenient."

The lit-up domes and arches stand out in the buzzing landscape of Faridabad and also adds an element of visual feel-good and attraction. The Christmas and New Year witnessed similar scenes of thousands visiting this iconic destination in Faridabad.

The emergence of Omaxe World Street as a hub of dining, apparels, consumer durables, mobiles, confectionary, fashion etc. provides consumers with a plethora of choices. World Street is also a character in various films, music videos and innumerable videos and reels for social media that are shot there.

"The inclination of shoppers for an unconstrained space that offers an experience beyond shopping is evident from the recent influx of people at Omaxe World Street. We are confident that this trend is here to stay and the coming years will establish this iconic destination in Faridabad as an epitome of product innovation," said Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd.

Omaxe World Street has been conceptualised and developed by India's leading real estate company Omaxe Ltd. which is known for creating path-breaking residential and commercial projects that are architectural marvels. Having delivered 126.8 million sq. ft., the company is creating benchmarks and landmarks with the development of new cities and projects.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

