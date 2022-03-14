Shoppers Stop expands Estee Lauder footprint with the new Jo Malone London Store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Beauty is a key strategic growth pillar at Shoppers Stop, India's leading fashion and beauty destination.

Today, Shoppers Stop has launched Mumbai's second Jo Malone London store at Jio World Drive, BKC. With the launch of this new store, Shoppers Stop now operates 4 Jo Malone London stores in India.

Through Shoppers Stop's partnership with Estee Lauder Group of Companies the brand operates stand-alone MAC Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and Too Faced stores and websites.

Known for their bespoke and potent British fragrances, this luxury lifestyle brand provides a wide range of complementary products to go with your scent, like fragrances for body, bath, and home.

Commenting on the launch, Venugopal Nair - Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop Limited said, "Beauty continues to be a strategic pillar for us. Our partnership with Estee Lauder Group of Companies has been growing strong and we are actively pushing our beauty strategy to expand the brand. With the launch of the second Jo Malone London store in Mumbai, we are catering to the upmarket consumers, intensifying our luxury brand offering."

"British luxury fragrances and our customers have consistently shown great enthusiasm and dynamism, making our commitment to expand our presence in India stronger. Shoppers Stop has continued to be a great strategic partner and with its physical and online presence and this partnership, we hope to grow our presence exponentially," said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies India.



The Jo Malone London store at Jio World Drive will provide experiences for beauty aficionados like perfume mixology where fragrance stylists will combine perfumes to form a distinctive and unique blend. Jo Malone London is also your perfect gifting choice with their exclusive calligraphy engraving and other personalization possibilities.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 87 department stores in 47 Cities, the company also operates premium 11 home concept stores, 2 exclusive beauty stores in the name of SSBeauty, 130 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone and 24 Airport doors, occupying an area of 4.5M sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen'. The company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indians shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences.

The brands diversified Omni channel offering spans over 500+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.

