Show director Utsav Dholakia directed a star studded fashion show during IPF expo in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): Star-studded fashion show and Bollywood night took place during IPF Expo [Indian Premier Fashions] 2023 edition at JECC Jaipur. Decked up with dazzling lights, beautiful decor, and upbeat music the gala event was the talk of the town. The event was organised by Raghani Topmost Agent in association with the Jaipur kurti association and smoothly executed by Surat Dreams.

The First Day saw a fashion presentation featuring top ramp models like Anchal Kumar Mittal, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Manasi Moghe, Dimple Patel, Parul Bindal, Tarveen Chaddha and others. The fashion show was choreographed and directed by Bollywood show director Utsav Dholakia. Utsav has executed several fashion shows, bollywood concerts and beauty pageants across the globe.Top brands from Jaipur like Shivani Creation Pvt Ltd, Gouriwala Textile Pvt Ltd, Signoria Creation Pvt Ltd, Fab Craft, M K Tailoring, Aadira Fashion, Shree Ganesham, Royal Creations, Focus Apparel, Urban Basics and Maharani Fabrics LLP displayed their latest collection on ramp.



The second day saw a performance by Mika Singh and a special appearance by Bollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh. The event was anchored by Vikalp Mehta and Dhwani.



"Jaipur witnessed the biggest fashion show ever produced in the state. All the participating brands, dealers, buyers and customers are extremely thrilled with the fashion presentation" said elated Rajesh Kumar Bhakhar the president of Jaipur Kurti Association.

"I would like to thank the team Surat Dreams and Utsav Dholakia for organising a mesmerising fashion presentation. The fashion show is a stupendous success," said Deepak Raghani the organiser of IPF.

