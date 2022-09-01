Shreans Daga Foundation launches the MANIFESTATION DECODED program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'MANIFESTATION DECODED', a 28-day free live online mega master course is a habit-forming, extensive course for inculcating mindfulness and meditation as a part of life launched by the Shreans Daga Foundation. Through careful curation of age-old philosophies, contemporary techniques, and an inherently scientific approach, this course is the missing puzzle to all the talk about manifestation, mindfulness and meditation in the world today. Conducted in English and Hindi the course starts from Sep 3, 2022.



Put together by the sibling duo Shreans and Varun Daga, the course has been scientifically designed to take participants on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and transformation. The goal is to provide participants with a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the two hours that they dedicate to the course for 28 days. Each topic is in-depth, scientifically supported, and handpicked to bring together the best knowledge from various global spiritual masters and scientists.



Commenting on the launch, Shreans Daga said, "People lead hectic lives, with a plethora of activities to keep them busy or, at the very least, 'distracted'. What they struggle to find is the joy in the busyness, the calm in the chaos and the fun in the distractions. This generation may be the busiest, the most connected but is also the loneliest. This course is divided into 28 days since it not only helps people form habits but also promotes a sense of community."



"Additionally, it helps people be OK within themselves- providing tools, techniques, exercises that they can use to ground themselves, centre themselves, focus on tasks at hand and reclaim their choices. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their experiences with the community following each session. This gives each member a sense of belonging and camaraderie, which is unique to a meditation program which is usually seen as a solo activity." Varun Daga also added.





Apart from helping people in overcoming mental health concerns, the course will also teach participants how to develop more meaningful relationships, increase their productivity at work, develop a resilient attitude, and live in joy regardless of external circumstances.



Shreans Daga Foundation strongly believes that the only way out is in. As the course progresses, the participants delve deeper into themselves, discovering their own inner power to heal, transform, and create their desired future. The course provides a bouquet of practises, philosophies, exercises, solutions that each participant will use differently. The live sessions will be done in English and Hindi with the recordings shared with all the participants so that they can keep revisiting it.



The purpose of the Foundation is to empower people to reach their highest potential and create their own desired reality, by teaching them the Science of Spirituality. The foundation regularly holds these sessions online and offline helping people discover their true power within.



Link to join the course: events.shreansdaga.org

