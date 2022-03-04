Shrenik Ghodawat conferred with Entrepreneur 35 Under 35 award

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), was recently conferred with the Entrepreneur 35 Under-35 award for achieving a historic revenue milestone of INR 1,000 crores at the end of FY21, and for being the driving force behind the inception of rural start-up, Star Localmart - a locally sourced, locally processed, and locally sold retail ecosystem.



In today's volatile economic environment, any entrepreneurial initiative faces a greater difficulty producing revenues from a company while simultaneously striving to gain client trust and keep the brand loyalty intact. 2021 being a challenging year for everyone, GCL dealt with a lot of disruption in its demand and supply chain, yet, the company overcame these obstacles and was able to achieve a 40 per cent CAGR. GCL's ongoing credo for success has been to be adaptable and agile to changing environments, since challenges and obstacles will keep appearing in the future. The company is profitable and has grown its revenue by 40 per cent and profitability by 60 per cent on a YOY basis and they look forward to doing the same in the next two years. GCL aims to produce quality products that compel consumers to at least use one GCL product throughout the day. With over 2,000 distributors, GCL's goods have served millions of consumers across India.

Thanking the entire team of GCL and Star Localmart, Shrenik said, "It is an absolute honour to be part of this illustrious list of entrepreneurs. I would like to dedicate this award to our entire team for their hard work as it is because of their efforts I have been able to be part of this list."

Further elaborating on the secret to GCL's success, "Our world-class manufacturing facilities, extensive rural and urban penetration, distribution network and business ethics are the key driving factors for accomplishing this illustrious feat in such a short period of time. In due course of time, we shall also consider expanding to newer geographies and adding more products to our portfolio in GCL. At Star Localmart we plan to add 3,000 stores by FY25 which will generate employment opportunities for over 25,000 people," added Shrenik.



35 under 35 is all about millennial pride. It is a celebration of self-belief and individuality. Founded in 2017, the aim has always been to cover achievers who have been game-changers in various industry sectors. Entrepreneur recognizes such extraordinary examples and celebrates such professionals who have built great companies before the age of 35.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com.

