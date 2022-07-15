Shrenik Ghodawat conferred with 'Times 40 Under 40' award

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing director - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL) gets recognised in the 'Times 40 under 40' coveted list as an inspiring entrepreneur and for his exemplary leadership in the FMCG sector. The award was given by the famous Bollywood Actor and Philanthropist, Sonu Sood, at the ceremony held in Gurugram recently organised by The Times of India.

Shrenik joined the family business - Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), at the age of 19 after completing his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from CMS, Bangalore, and a Masters in International Business from UBI, Belgium. He is the Director of various business verticals of SGG like Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles. With his charismatic and dynamic approach, he has managed to lead SGG to greater heights of success.

He spearheads the overall operations and strategic functions of GCL, which is amongst the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India that has recently earned distinguished recognition of becoming an INR 1400 crores revenue company in FY 22 and is moving ahead with a renewed endeavour to cross revenue of INR 2,000 crores by FY 23. Its product portfolio consists of various daily consumer products that include Atta, Bakery Products, Carbonated Fruit Drinks, Dairy Products, Edible Oil, Energy Drink, Fruit Drinks, Jaggery, Namkeen, Packaged Drinking Water, Rice, Salt, Sugar, Personal care and Home care products.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrenik said, "It is an absolute honour to be part of this illustrious list of leaders. I would like to dedicate this award to my family and the entire GCL team for their hard work, as it is because of their efforts I have been able to be part of this list."

Shrenik has made his presence count in Service Industry as well. He is the Founder & Director at Renom Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. (RENOM), which is one of its kind entity providing services of Operation and Maintenance to Renewable Energy Assets across India. Under his leadership. "RENOM has become one of India's largest in the O&M space with more than 1500 MW under management.

He is also the Director at Star Air, founded in 2019 and is one of the most trusted Commercial Regional Airlines in India. It has won the trust and hearts of thousands of people with its on-time, affordable comfortable and world-class services. Recently, Star Air was awarded Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wings India 2022

Shrenik has also conceptualized and founded the retail business under Ghodawat Retail Ltd in 2020. This start up is already making waves with Star Localmart- A locally sourced, locally processed and locally sold ecosystem. The concept stands out since it generates local opportunities such as employment, space for companies to exhibit their products and promoting local entrepreneurship. It has so far set-up more than 84 stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka



From a young age, Shrenik has been a recipient of multiple accolades. He was felicitated with 35 under 35 by Entrepreneur India, 40 Most Influential under 40 Indians award, Times Business Leadership Award, Times Young Business Tycoon, ET Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year award, Food and Grocery Retail Icon of 2022 amongst many others.

Owing to his extensive hands-on experience, enigmatic, enterprising person spirit and incredible ability to attract young talents and manage and inspire experienced leadership teams, he has now also made it through the list of Times 40 under 40 Leaders and is all set to take the industry by storm in the times to come.

Times 40 under 40 is an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the aegis of Times Group that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, achievers and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game-changers in true sense.



Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

