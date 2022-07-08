Shri Anandpur Trust installed Carestream's 1st DRX compass in NCR

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adding to its diagnostic capabilities, Shri Anandpur Trust - Charitable Diagnostic Centre, Krishna Nagar became the first diagnostic centre in NCR to add the Carestream DRX Compass to its diagnostics portfolio. The event was inaugurated by Managing Trustee, Anandpur Trust, Mahatma Vichar Gyan Anand and was attended by doctors, technicians and other members of the trust.



The Carestream's DRX-Compass is the latest technology solution that helps NAVIGATE and ACCELERATE towards superb performance with a solution that grows with its customers. DRX Compass is US-FDA, EU cleared and compliant with ALARA principle. It offers customers the flexibility to customize their fully-featured Digital Radiography room as per the floor space, workflow and budget.





To this, Mh. Vichar Gyan Anand added, "Our centre is equipped with the latest X-ray, CT scan, MRI, Dialysis, NABL accredited lab, Endoscopy, BMD, Dental, Physiotherapy, Echocardiography, Ultrasound, OPD facility in all speciality and dispensary and adding to our portfolio we are happy to share that Carestream DRX Compass has been successfully installed at Shri Anandpur Trust Charitable Diagnostic Centre, Krishna Nagar, New Delhi. This is the first installation of Carestream DRX Compass in the Delhi-NCR region, with unique features like Ultra high-frequency generator, Angular Long length Imaging, Auto Centering, and Tracking via Remote control. Our mission is to serve humanity in all segments of diagnosis, and with the Carestream DRX Compass, our throughput has increased as we are able to cater to more patients with less time and minimal radiation dosage to the patients."



Niraj Srivastava, Regional General Manager- North Carestream India, said, "Shri Anandpur Trust in their mission to serve humanity wanted to offer a superior experience to their patients by performing examinations on high-end equipment at their facility that can not only boost their workflow to a new level of efficiency but also provide exceptional image quality support for accurate diagnosis. We are happy to have partnered with them by offering CARESTREAM'S DRX-Compass Digital radiography system, which meets all their requirements."

