Shriram Housing Finance certified by 'Great Place to Work'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Mumbai based affordable housing finance company, promoted by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (Shriram City) and part of the Shriram Group has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India, from February 2022 to February 2023.

This certification marks the exceptional work that Shriram Housing Finance has done and is based on employees' assessment of their companies' culture, management, opportunities for advancement and other traits that add up to an exceptional workplace.

Shriram Housing Finance has been taking various steps to foster a culture that places employee wellbeing and safety at its core. The organization believes people are its greatest assets and has amply displayed this through the support extended to the workforce and their families during the pandemic. The Company is building a high-trust and high-performance culture and is a fun and transparent organization that recognizes employees' ideas and hard work.

Commenting on the achievement Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, said: "We are honoured to be certified as a 'Great Place to Work'. A positive culture is everything. We believe that keeping people happy results in a highly motivated workforce and thus success is inevitable. Great people equals great results. Our success is rooted in the belief and embodiment of our core values of integrity, trust, passion, agility and empathy. We have excelled on all the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Model, namely - Credibility of Management, Respect for People, Fairness at Workplace, Pride and Camaraderie between People. This is a testimony of the trust that our team members have on each other and on the organization. The ability to attract top talent includes a focus on a healthy work-life balance, collaboration and a mission-driven purpose of putting people first."

Great Place to Work® Institute every year, partners with over 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries for their assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is over 30 years old and recognised as a rigorous and objective work culture assessment process. It is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognising great workplace cultures.



Shriram Housing Finance Limited, a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) and promoted by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. The Company commenced operations in December 2011.

Shriram Housing Finance Limited is amongst the fastest growing, profitable Affordable Housing Finance Company with a network of 85 branches, Assets Under Management (AUM) of close to INR 46 Bn as of Dec 2021. Shriram Housing Finance is A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation. For more information, visit: https://shriramhousing.in/.

Shriram Group is India's leading financial conglomerate with a dominant presence in commercial vehicle (CV) financing, retail financing, chit fund, equipment financing, housing finance, life insurance, general insurance, stockbroking, distribution of financial products, and wealth advisory services. The Group focuses on serving the underserved and is driven by its Financial Inclusion agenda of bringing finance to low-income families and small businesses.

Shriram Capital Limited is the holding company for the Financial Services (Shriram City Union Finance Limited & Shriram Transport Finance Limited) and Insurance entities (Shriram General Insurance Company Limited & Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited) of the Shriram Group. Shriram Housing Finance Limited is a subsidiary of Shriram City Union Finance Limited. The lending and insurance companies were created with the primary objective of optimizing the synergies across the Group's entities.

Shriram Group together has an overall customer base in excess of 21.5 Million, around 74,500 employees across 3,950 branches. Net profit of INR 49 billion with Assets Under Management (AUM) of over INR 1.75 trillion (FY21).

