Shrutika- Vivek's melodious song Raat Jashan Ki will captivate your hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): Shrutika Gaokkar and Vivek Mishraa's new song Raat Jashan Ki is a beautiful combination of captivating beats and soulful lyrics.

The music video narrates the reality of life where the outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty is what captivates the heart.

If we go down the pages of our history, we will find out various incidents where the kings have fought among themselves to win the heart of the "Beauty Queen" or people woo-ing the most beautiful girl to get her attention.

In a similar way, Vivek Mishraa's newest release, Raat Jashan Ki revolves around the famous phrase, "Beauty lies in the eye of the Beholder". While narrating the story, he focuses on how beauty is used to dupe people.

The story revolves around a beautiful Queen (Shrutika Gaokkar) who uses her looks to loot people. A spy had been sent over to capture the Queen and bring her back to the city for justice. The song was released on the 15th of November, 2021 and has already created a buzz in the industry.



The music video is set in the country of Arabia, where "Beauty Beholders" are in thousands. They are easily captivated by the beauty of the Queen and then fall into the trap and are robbed of all their belongings and left to fend for themselves.

Presented by Nishu Dogra, "Raat Jashan Ki" - is a film by D S Creations and has been produced under the label of N D Productions.

This music video features Vivek Mishraa and Shrutika Gaokkar. The song has been sung by Kanchan Meena and Vivek Mishraa.

Earlier, Vivek Mishraa has worked with Kanchan Meena for a few more songs, namely Sajna Ve Sajna, Speaker Bajaan De, Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai and others. He has had a record of writing his own songs, namely Soniye, Baarish, Meri Aakhoin Mein and now Raat Jashan Ki. He has written this song along with Puneet Srivastava.

On the other hand, Shrutika Gaokkar has worked in Web Series like 92 hours on Prime Flix, hugely popular Web Series - All about Section 377 and went on to proceed with some amazing music videos like - Ishq Mein Tere Choor, Hare Rama Hare Krishna & item number 'Popcorn' from Telugu Movie - Sivaranjini.

Watch Raat Jashan Ki: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMkTNOP_0B8

