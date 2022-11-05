Shubhashish Homes launches Shubhashish Stars Program for its most loyal buyers and tenants

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI/PNN): Shubhashish Homes, one of Rajasthan's most prestigious organizations, launched Shubhashish Stars Program for rewarding its buyers as well as tenants for referring Shubhashish Homes to their friends, family, and colleagues. The program aims to empower the referees with some great benefits in the form of reward points. These reward points are further convertible into gift vouchers as per the convenience of the rewardee.

The process to engage in the Shubhashish Stars Program is incredibly simple. First, a person must become a member of Shubhashish Homes through the purchase of its property or by becoming its tenant. They must follow up by sharing their positive experience with friends, family, and acquaintances, and convince them into buying a property with Shubhashish Homes.

The referrer will also be rewarded under the Shubhashish Loyalty Program in the form of maintenance vouchers, brand vouchers, and other online shopping vouchers. The referee will receive a discount at the time of booking a property with them under the Shubhashish loyalty program. The star points collected can be accessed by the referrer online and redeemed post-ATS of the referee.



From offering a range of benefits such as once in a year lifetime dinner with the CEO of Shubhashish Homes, opportunities to propose their ideas as well as suggestions to its management, access to a dedicated helpline number and email support, and even early information on new projects. The way Shubhashish allows its customers to become part of its inner circle with the 5 stars card makes the organization even more unique. Also, the more stars its customers collect, the more rewards they will get in hand.

Shubhashish Homes is a customer-centric brand, striving for customer satisfaction at every step by various methods such as the Stars Program. The vision of the Chairman of the group, Mr. J K Jajoo is "give your customer so much service that they feel guilty even thinking about doing business with anyone else".

The CEO of Shubhashish Homes, Mohit Jajoo has been awarded the prestigious award of Entrepreneurs 40 under 40 for Customer Service. His other recent awards include Times 40 Under 40 2022 accreditation, the Most Influential Young Leader Award by Asia 2022, and the Best Emerging Entrepreneur Award Of 2022 In Real Estate.

In furtherance of giving customers what is best for them, Shubhashish Homes has launched Phase 4 of Shubhashish Geeta, one of its prominent and highly renowned apartment projects on 30th October 2022. The project is one of the first in Rajasthan to be built on futuristic technology. Be it electric car charging provisions or smart water meters, every apartment in this Shubhashish Home's new project is equipped with the best tech. Amenities include open spaces with landscaping, exotic trees, and proximity to schools, hospitals, and other daily amenities. Some of its ready-to-use amenities include clubhouses, swimming pools, sports arena, river-themed Central Park.

