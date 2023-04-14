SI-UK University Fair in 18 Indian Cities to Study in the UK

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): SI-UK, a leading international education consultancy, is pleased to announce its upcoming UK university fairs across 18 major locations in India. The fairs are scheduled to take place between April 14 and June 8, and the final event, scheduled for June 8, will be virtual.

This is the second cycle of UK university fairs for SI-UK, this year. The previous round of fairs held in January-February 2023 saw great success, with thousands of students attending each event. It gave students a chance to learn more about the UK's top universities and courses.

The upcoming fairs offer Indian students who want to study in the UK an opportunity to begin making plans for their future academic pursuits abroad. At the fair, students can directly interact with several UK university representatives all in one place. They can discuss course details,tuition fees, scholarships, the admissions procedure, visa process and more. SI-UK experts will also be present at the fair to help students make the most of their participation by providing free profile evaluations.

SI-UK has a long-standing relationship with several top UK universities and, for 17 years, has helped thousands of students globally gain admission in them. Through these fairs, SI-UK aims to provide comprehensive information to Indian students on how to apply to UK universities and choose the courses that best suit their needs.

Commenting on the upcoming fairs, Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India, said, "We are excited to be hosting our second round of fairs this year, across India. The response from previous fairs was overwhelming, and considering the enormous levels of interest from India in studying in the UK, we want to encourage our students to not delay making their choices. Looking at how the intake is shifting for the UK, we have an event cycle starting from April 14 up until June 8 to enable our partner institutions and students to have touch points across our 18 locations in India."

If you are a student planning to study in the UK and want to gain insight into the best universities there, register for the fair at www.ukunifair.in

SI-UK India is part of SI-UK, a premier global education agency with 83 offices across 40 countries worldwide. We provide free advice and support to international students applying to study in the UK, Ireland and UAE. Our team of education consultants is experienced and trained by trusted university partners and agencies such as the British Council and Education in Ireland. We guide students through each step of the application process to universities, language schools and colleges.



In addition to helping students with their visa applications and other study abroad-related services, SI-UK India annually conducts both online and offline events and fairs to provide information on represented colleges and courses.

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd

Suite 8-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace

H Block, Middle Circle, Connaught Place

110001, India

T: +91-11-4202-8200

E: delhi@studyin-uk.com

