SIBM Nagpur: Unlock the opportunity for stellar placements, industry-ready education in world-class infrastructure & mentorship from leading faculty

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/SRV): SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management) Nagpur, one of the premier institutions for management studies in India, and a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has designed its flagship MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programmes to offer a 360-degree business and management education. The institute's commitment to excellence reflects in its stellar placement records - the highest CTC bagged amounted to Rs 25.6 LPA for Batch 2020-2022 - while the top 10 and 20 per cent of the average packages were Rs 19.5 LPA and Rs 14.9 LPA, respectively. This year, too, the institute is doing very well in this respect.

Behind the distinguished placement figures lie SIBM Nagpur's tireless efforts to offer quality business education with very relevant inputs from prominent academics and industry experts. SIBM Nagpur welcomes management aspirants who want to boost their careers in emergent business areas via the institute's industry-focused education, delivered in state-of-the-art, centrally air-conditioned facilities. To confirm the same, aspirants must apply by 7th January 2023. They must have a valid SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) score to apply and will undergo GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test) to be shortlisted for the programme.

To deliver the world-class education the institution is known for, SIBM Nagpur fosters strategic thinking, analytical and interpersonal skills and imparts the best and most emergent industry practices. The institute also offers students a platform to seek out industry leaders to groom the cohort with critical experience sharing. Further, apart from providing an insider's view of the industry via expert-delivered workshops and seminars, the industry network of the institute is a driving force behind the robust internship opportunities and placement records.

Since its inception, SIBM Nagpur has attracted several forward-thinking candidates and faculty members who have contributed to the institute's learning outcomes. Additionally, the institute's strong industry associations with very well-known companies help students gather relevant industry experience.



The institute's flagship MBA programme has been specifically crafted to answer the growing demands of expert, well-rounded management professionals with keen business acumen and extensive knowledge of business as a whole. The 5 specializations offered in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Business Analytics, equip students with cutting-edge knowledge of the specializations while giving a comprehensive view of other functions.

The institute's well-developed food and agribusiness management curriculum aims to capitalize on the growth rate of the food and agri business sector. In 2020, the frozen food business alone was worth a whooping Rs 9879 crore, and the larger processed food domain is expected to garner USD 535 billion by 2025. This augurs well for professionals who seek to build their careers in this sector. The programme serves as a launchpad for ambitious professionals and candidates who want to lead the industry in an agriculture-intensive country such as India as well as ride the wave in the dynamic sector due to massive changes in consumption patterns worldwide.

In addition to the first-rate education, mentorship, and grooming that SIBM Nagpur is synonymous with, behind the overwhelming popularity of the institute among aspiring business leaders, lies SIBM Nagpur's state-of-the-art campus. The campus houses not only cutting-edge learning resources and a well-curated library with physical resources but extensive e-resources as well. It also has expansive sports and other personality-building and interactive facilities that go into the making of a holistic management candidate. While the institute is a Constituent of Symbiosis International ( Deemed University ), recently reaccredited by NAAC with the highest A++ grade, it is indeed worthwhile to note that the institute was the driving force behind the Symbiosis Nagpur Campus receiving the prestigious Global Nagpur Award 2022 for excellence in education.

