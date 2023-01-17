Sidharth Malhotra Turns Cover Boy for HELLO! January 2023 Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): HELLO! magazine, a RP Sanjiv Goenka Group publication, has unveiled its first issue of 2023. It's a sparkling issue featuring the dapper actor Sidharth Malhora. As the actor celebrates his birthday this month, he graces the HELLO! cover, looking suave and stylish. From his upcoming film projects, to his fashion and yes, even his relationship, the exclusive interview offers a real glimpse at the man off screen as well.

On the cover, Sidharth looks suave in a sheer green shirt with an overcoat and white pants. From good old modelling days to being one of the most bankable stars in the film industry, Sidharth is on a career high. The actor, who had a career jump after 'Shershah', has often been called as the young fashion icon and his HELLO! Shoot pictures just prove it.

This New Year issue of HELLO! is all things new and sparkling. It shines with the best of names in India and overseas. The issue focuses on 'The New Guard' - the faces to watch out for in 2023, the names expected to make leave a mark in their fields. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, 'The New Guard' also includes talented individuals from fields as varied as sports, fashion, business and music.

Among the other vibrant features in HELLO!'s January issue are in-depth interviews with celebrities like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tahira Kashyap Khurana, who share their witty perspectives of the world, and artist Paresh Maity. The issue also has for readers a beautiful fashion shoot with the effervescent Rakul Preet Singh.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! says, "When it comes to fashion, Sidharth Malhotra has always pushed the envelope. Going by his career graph, he has always wanted to explore newer grounds rather than take the tried-and-tested path. In our latest issue, readers will get to see the ambitious side to the actor and watch us decode his X factor. His journey has been a remarkable one, he has grown as an actor and as an individual. We had a lot of fun chatting with him and our readers too will enjoy this candid, up close and personal interview."



HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

