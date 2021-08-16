Sigmoid CEO, Lokesh Anand, recognized as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Bengaluru [India], August 16 (ANI/PR Newswire): Great Place to Work® India has recognized Lokesh Anand, the CEO of Sigmoid as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 in the mid-sized category.

This unique study by Great Place to Work® India was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic. Great Place to Work® India then validated the study with employees through a detailed survey.

"I am delighted to have been recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 but this recognition belongs more to the incredible leadership team who are the heart of Sigmoid's success. It reflects the people-first culture we have built at Sigmoid. As an organisation we exhibited unwavering resilience, agility, and empathy while taking on the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Lokesh Anand, CEO and Co-founder, Sigmoid.



The 'India's Best Leaders in Time of Crisis 2021' Study was a Great Place to Work® India initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. Out of approximately 700 companies studied this year, 75 leaders have been recognized for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. Only 25 of these leaders are spearheading mid-size organizations (having 100-500 employees). The list of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 is published here.

"We redefined organizational goals to adapt to the changing demands, recreated a superlative customer experience in the virtual environment, prioritized health and safety of employees, fostered transparent communication, and built a remote and sustainable business continuity plan," added Lokesh.

Sigmoid took several initiatives to help employees, partners, customers, and the community at large to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis. The company rolled out a special policy that provides insurance and special leaves to Covid positive employees. From Covid-19 emergency supplies assistance, wellness sessions with doctors to providing counseling for emotional support, Sigmoid always went one step ahead to ensure the welfare of its employees amidst the pandemic. The company focused on listening to employees, and importantly had two-way communication more frequently. Through town halls and one-to-one connects, the leadership team at Sigmoid frequently communicated with the employees and apprised them about business progress and organizational strategies for tracking revised business goals.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

