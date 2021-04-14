Sigmoid named one of the Americas' fastest growing companies 2021 by Financial Times

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sigmoid, a leading data engineering and AI solutions firm, has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021.

The recognition comes on the heels of Sigmoid's recent wins in the 2020 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and 2021 Inc 5000 Regionals awards.

Sigmoid's CEO and Co-Founder, Lokesh Anand said, "We're glad to be recognized by FT amongst The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. At Sigmoid, we continue to innovate on cutting-edge data infrastructures and artificial intelligence solutions which is possible due to the high-quality team of engineers that we hire and build. Technical talent drawn from top-tier global institutes and the application of data engineering processes has enabled us to consistently deliver significant value to our clients. Some of the world's largest data producers trust Sigmoid as an integral partner in their data analytics journey."



"Our relentless focus to ensure our teams are trained and experienced in solving the biggest challenges in data is enabled by Takshashila, our in-house university. We continuously invest in learning and development, which exposes our data engineers and data scientists to rapidly learn new technologies, domains and best practices to build strong data foundations for global organizations", added Lokesh.

"The ranking highlights 500 businesses across the continent for whom innovation and creativity have paid off -- attributes that will underpin resilience and enable many of them to thrive once the worst effects of the pandemic are behind them," said Matthew Vincent, Head of Special Reports at Financial Times.

The ranking included companies from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America, including Brazil, Peru and Colombia among others. Read the entire list of winners.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

