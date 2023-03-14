Signature Global Commemorates National Safety Week: Focuses on Occupational Health and Safety

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Signature Global, a prominent real estate brand in affordable and Mid-Income Housing, commemorated the 52nd National Safety Day and Week with great zeal at its project sites located in Gurugram. The company has organized a week-long campaign, starting from the 4th of March to the 10th of March 2023, in collaboration with its contractors, employees, and construction workers. The objective of this campaign is to rekindle the commitment towards ensuring a safe work environment throughout the year and promoting occupational health and safety.

The campaign was held across various Signature Global sites, including Sector 36 Sohna-Park 4 5 and Serenas in Sohna, Proxima at Sector 89, Millennia 1 at 37D, SG City Sector 81, and SG City Sector 92.



Mr. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global (India) Ltd., expressed his views on this occasion, stating, "As a company, Signature Global has always emphasized the significance of maintaining a secure and healthy work environment, thereby providing our customers with the highest quality standards. Safety Week, besides spreading awareness about safe work practices, provides us with a unique opportunity to implement the safety policies on a daily basis and minimize adverse incidents.'' He further added how Signature Global also understands the importance of humanity, Signature Global provides Day-Care facilities for the children of the workers and even provides education-related activities to encourage the children to further take up on the opportunities and have a promising future.

The primary objective of National Safety Day is to underscore the importance of safety measures and raise awareness among individuals to follow them stringently, thereby averting any mishaps in the workplace. Each year, the theme of the occasion is carefully selected to highlight the criticality of maintaining a safe and secure work environment. The theme chosen for this year's observance is "Our Aim - Zero Harm," which epitomizes the crucial objective of safeguarding society as a whole. The event aims to curtail the frequency of incidents causing harm to people, resources, and the environment. Signature Global holds ISO Certification for Safety.

