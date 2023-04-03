Signet Tags launches Innovative NFC and QR Code-Based Customer Engagement Platform

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Signet Tags, a leading provider of cutting-edge marketing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative NFC and QR code-based customer engagement platform. The new platform offers businesses a seamless way to connect with customers and enhance their experience through the use of near field communication (NFC) and quick response (QR) codes. With this platform, businesses can engage customers in real-time, increase their visibility, and drive revenue growth.

The NFC and QR code-based customer engagement platform allows businesses to create dynamic and interactive experiences for customers. By simply tapping or scanning a code, customers can access special offers, promotions, and exclusive content. Businesses can also use the platform to collect valuable data on customer behaviour and preferences, which can be used to create personalized marketing campaigns.

"We are excited to launch our NFC and QR code-based customer engagement platform," said Manish Gautam, CEO of Signet Tags. "This innovative platform offers businesses a powerful way to connect with customers and create meaningful interactions that drive revenue growth. With our platform, businesses can provide their customers with a unique experience that sets them apart from their competitors."





The NFC and QR code-based customer engagement platform is easy to use and can be customized to meet the specific needs of each business. It is compatible with all NFC and QR code-enabled devices, including smartphones and tablets. Signet Tags allows businesses to run automated and trackable consumer sales promotions, loyalty programs and collect insights directly from your consumers

About Signet Tags, it is a leading provider of cutting-edge marketing solutions that help businesses connect with their customers and drive revenue growth. Our innovative solutions are designed to be easy to use and highly effective, giving businesses the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

For more information about the NFC and QR code-based customer engagement platform, visit https://www.signettags.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

