Signify launches Philips HexaStyle, India's first hexagon-shaped LED downlight

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today launched its Philips HexaStyle LED downlight in India. It is a unique, first-of-its-kind hexagonal shaped downlight that can be arranged in different patterns to create unique designs in the ceiling.

Moreover, it is built with a round fitment, making it easy to install in regular round-shaped cut-outs in the ceiling.

The downlight offers high energy efficiency of 100 lumens per watt and is available in both warm white and cool white options and three wattages - 8W, 12W and 15W. It also features the company's EyeComfort Technology which is designed to be easy on the eyes.

Downlights are a growing category in India and are very popular amongst people building new homes or making structural renovations. Currently, downlights are only available in 2 shapes - round or square, that are installed as single units offering functional and ambient lighting.



With its Philips HexaStyle downlight that can be arranged in unique patterns, Signify is redefining the usage of downlights as a design element as well, in addition to offering just functional and ambient lighting. Customers can use their imagination to create unlimited designs in their ceiling by placing the hexagonal shaped downlights in different configurations.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Signify Innovations India said, "We are proud to introduce our latest innovation - the Philips HexaStyle downlight in India. Its hexagonal shape will enable consumers to express their creativity and design a truly personalized lighting experience for their home, by creating unique patterns in their ceilings. With this innovative product, we have expanded the product functionality from only illumination to illumination and design as well."

