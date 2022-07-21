Silicon valley-based Chordify acquires India-based Rubyians in an all-cash deal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/GPRC): Chordify Management Consultants LLC. (Chordify), a Silicon Valley-based software services provider, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trivandrum-based Rubyians Pvt Ltd, an s/w player with deep expertise in Ruby On Rails, in an all-cash deal.

California-based Chordify is a trusted name in providing contract s/w development services for start-ups and other s/w companies. Its Smart Find helps customers identify the right resources using a combination of online testing and intelligent rating of candidates for onsite projects, helping take the pain out of the contract hiring process for its clients. Rubyians provides a range of offshore development services which includes building minimum viable products (MVP) from the ideation to the scale-up stage for s/w product companies. It also has a suite of tools and products for learning management.

Commenting on the acquisition, Varun Berry, Managing Partner and COO, Chordify, said, "There is a continuing and growing demand for high-quality tech. talent across the vast start-up ecosystem in the valley. Due to high costs and lack of supply, most start-ups are seeking offshore talent for augmenting their growth. This had put pressure on us to expand our offshore development capabilities for a while now which led us to look beyond organic options. The acquisition gives us an India footprint which strengthens our relationships with current clients and will help us attract new clients for offshore services in design, development, and testing services." One of our other objectives was to provide opportunities for talent in Tier 2/3 cities in India to be connected to the global start-up ecosystem through Chordify which is also served by Rubyians being based out of Trivandrum," he further added.



In his comments, John Joyce, Chief Executive Officer, Rubyians, said, "We went through a 6-month process of evaluating various offers from prospective buyers and we found Chordify to be the best place for Rubyians customers and developers. Their presence in Silicon Valley, their extensive experience in delivering to s/w product companies and start-ups, and their commitment to growing the team in India fivefold in India by 2025, tilted the balance for us, as a great fit for continuity and growth."

Chordify Management Consultants LLC is a Sunnyvale California-based technology and management Services Company provides onsite software development and go-to-market services to s/w companies and start-ups since 2014. Future plans include "Investor Readiness Services" for aspiring entrepreneurs anywhere in the world, especially from India, and "Location-agnostic Offshore Development Services" for customers in the US. Offshore Development Centres are being planned in Mexico, Eastern Europe, and East Asia in the next 12-24 months. For more information, do visit www.chordify.com

