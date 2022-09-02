SIMBA announces Simba Uproar-India's Wildest Festival this November in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Simba - India's foremost and leading craft beer is set to bring their elemental edition of Simba Uproar 2022-India's Wildest Festival. Scheduled to take place on November 19-20 at DLF Hub (Promenade) in Delhi; Simba Uproar is a chronic union of music, urban experience, and finely crafted beer! Simba is curating and creating a unique line-up featuring the finest hip-hop acts from the country for an epic 2-day/night wholesome experience.

Over six years, Simba has established itself as a cult brand resonating with millennials from across the country and has been committed to providing a platform for talented indigenous music artists and accelerating the local street vibe to the central stage. This festival will have an ecosystem of curative street culture experiences across music, fashion, streetwear, urban sports, and art.

Simba Uproar'22 is conceived to ensemble a platform to have an immaculate Hip-Hop experience brought to the main stage, enhancing the exposure of the Hip-Hop music culture in India.

As per Ishwaraj Bhatia, COO and Co-founder of Simba Beer, "Following a 2-year hiatus, the music industry is now picking up its beat. Simba Uproar is a pedestal where these artists can unite and conquer the music festival's vibe again. Since its inception, we have worked with underground artists and mainstream hip-hop artists to bring diversity under one roof. As we want to create a lifestyle festival experience to reckon to."

Founded in 2016, Simba is the first home-grown, family-run craft beer brand in India by Sona Beverages, introduced by those who take their beer earnestly. Simba has stayed consistent and authentic with the quality and ingredients across its portfolio.

Hence, in five years, the brand has spread its market presence in 16 states i.e. Chhattisgarh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh with a portfolio consisting of WIT, Light, Stout and Strong across different price segments in the industry.

