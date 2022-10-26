Simpl acquires Co-Powered By Partner Rights for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) announced that Simpl, India's favourite checkout partner, will be the Co-Powered By Partner for 2023 event.

DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India.

The event celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Simpl is India's fastest growing checkout network with over 20,000 merchant partners and millions of users pan-India. Simpl believes in making shopping seamless by providing a frictionless checkout experience for e-commerce.

It empowers retailers to build trusted relationships with their end-customers, one transaction at a time. Trust and transparency are fundamental to how Simpl works, and these aspects will undoubtedly allow consumers and merchants alike to take control of their own commerce experience.

"We're thrilled to be selected as Co-Powered By Partner for such a prestigious event. Entertainment and Simpl have a very long-term relationship. Entertainment is one of our highest growth segments, and to be such an important part of the DPIFF with its long-standing legacy is an honor," said Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Simpl.

Simpl brings customers and merchants closer together, just like DPIFF brings cinematic excellence and audiences on a single platform. DPIFF takes pride in felicitating the storytellers of India and bringing them on the radar of the populace.



For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Co-Powered By Simpl to be held on 20th February, 2023 in Mumbai.

DPIFF shares this vision of environmental conservation. The organisation has been taking the helm for years when it comes to creating a sustainable living environment in India. With the "We For World Foundation" registered under Niti Aayog, the team has been working towards sustainable development which has culminated in the idea for a Go Green initiative. It is one of the ten CSR activities which have been planned for the year, and is guaranteed to make a change by implementing environment-friendly practices.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

Anil Mishra Founder & MD of DPIFF addressed, "DPIFF is truly thrilled to have Simpl as the Co-Powered By Partner for the celebration of cinema in 2023. The team salutes the entrepreneurial spirit of Simpl, which values trust and empowerment. These are key ethics crucial to the fabric of the Entertainment Industry as well, and DPIFF hopes to honour them by continuing the grand legacy of the father of Indian cinema."

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.instagram.com/dpiff_official.

