Simple is Ample: A constructive way to declutter your life, because simple is beautiful

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): Have you ever marveled at the privileges and luxuries the human race has built for themselves in this digital era? Most diseases have cures and our life spans have increased with the advancement of science, medicine, and technology. We have more freedom than ever. We have the best tools and technology, information at our fingertips, doorstep delivery, everything at the touch of a button, a better lifestyle, more money, and the best food & entertainment. Everything is faster and better.

All of these great inventions were invented so that they will make our life advanced and simple. But, are they? Can we really say that our life is simple and peaceful with all those gadgets which we can't live without and the abundant information at our fingertips? Are these modern amenities making your life too cluttered? Did we complicate it while trying to find the deepest secrets and the farthest star? Let us relook at our lives, make an inward journey, and see how we can simplify our lives. Life is best when it is simple, and simple is ample.



Clever Fox Publishing is proudly presenting Simple is Ample, written by Neeraj Deginal. Deginal is an author, trader, IT consultant, minimalist and a life enthusiast! He follows a lifestyle that is kept simple by minimalism, a vegetarian diet, ample exercise to keep himself fit, and his free time spent with things he love--family & friends, reading books, traveling and community services.

The book promises to take you on an introspective journey through the experiences and the steps taken by the author to simplify his life in various spheres of life. After extricating himself from a debt-laden situation for good, the author realized the beauty of a simple life. His wish to share this wisdom has now materialized into this book.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

