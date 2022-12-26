SimpleCRM Included in Top Analyst Report on 15 Industry-Specific CRMs

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/GPRC): SimpleCRM announced its recognition among the 15 global CRM vendors included in Forrester's The Industry-Specific CRM Landscape, Q4 2022 report. The Forrester report highlights how industry-specific CRM solutions can unlock revenue opportunities, decrease risk, and ensure compliance and user adoption for organizations.

Among the 15 vendors in the overview, Forrester's report places SimpleCRM in the "small vendors" category, which comprises companies with less than $50 million in product revenue. It notes SimpleCRM's current self-reported geographic focus on the Asia Pacific market, with an industry focus in the financial services, retail and CPG, and manufacturing sectors. The report highlights the importance of customized CRM solutions for various industries. For example, an objective of financial services-specific CRM solutions is to enable retail banks to better engage and serve customers with personalized products, offers, advice, and experiences. Financial services CRM solutions allow wealth management firms to understand their customers better, deliver customized advice at scale and guide customers to their financial goals. These solutions help insurance companies to manage customer lifecycles across lead management, quoting, underwriting, renewals, commissions, and customer service.

As an end-to-end customer engagement platform, SimpleCRM powers the digital transformation of some of the largest banks, financial services & insurance organizations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It digitizes, decodes, and delivers on all customer journeys, from marketing to sales management, to customer servicing and retention. SimpleCRM differentiates itself as a scalable, low-code Omnichannel CX solution available on SaaS, On-Premise, and Hybrid deployment models across all major clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others.



"While we have a solid industry-specific CRM for the financial services sector, SimpleCRM is inherently a flexible, enterprise-class, low-code CRM platform. It features several AI capabilities like a sentiment analyzer, smart knowledgebase, and an up-sell/cross-sell suggestions engine. Organizations from any industry can adapt SimpleCRM to their unique customer engagement needs. Indeed, we have customers from other sectors like healthcare, education, and even Casinos." said Indraneel Fuke, SimpleCRM CEO.

SimpleCRM is an ISO 27001:2013 certified company headquartered in Singapore, with an Indian subsidiary based in Nagpur, India, and development operations in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Colombo. With some of the largest financial services organizations in Asia using SimpleCRM, the company has experience delivering hundreds of successful projects in geographies like Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Oman, and more. For more information, visit www.simplecrm.com.

Download The Industry-Specific CRM Landscape, Q4 2022 Report

