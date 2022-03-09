SimpliHealth Panel Discussion: Prioritizing Health for Women

Chandigarh [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Making Women's Day meaningful and spreading awareness on women's health, SimpliHealth - an online platform for health-related information that features content and videos by top-rated doctors, medical professionals, and digital experts, held a panel discussion of doctors on 'Prioritizing Health for Women' as part of Women's Day celebration.

The esteemed doctors from Apollo Clinic, Chandigarh joined this panel discussion at Hotel Icon, Sector 8 Chandigarh.

The panel was moderated by Dr Lissie Palathingal, Medical Superintendent and included Dr Heena, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Laparoscopic and Cancer Surgeon; Dr Bimaldeep Singh, Cosmetic Dentist; Dr Anila Sharma, Senior Consultant Radiologist; Dr Gursimran, General Surgeon, Bariatric Surgeon, Laparoscopic Surgeon; Dr Tarandeep Singh, Cardiologist; Dr Jagpal Pandher, Rheumatologist; and Dr Gurmeen Garg, Pathologist.

Dr Lissie Palathingal, as a moderator, started the discussion with urgent need to make women conscious about their health and self-care. "Rather than only looking beautiful for the sake of others, women must spend more time on their health aspect and get regular health checks along with their husbands." Dr Heena echoed the same sentiments while highlighting the challenges faced by women especially in her menopausal phase. "Taking care of yourself doesn't mean me first. It means me too. And when women take care of their health, they become their best friends. On this Women's day, I would say that let's break the bias and educate women about women's rights whether it be rights at their workplace or regarding their health and family by doing various awareness programmers and supporting each other as being women themselves is a superpower."

Discussing a susceptible topic, breast cancer Dr Anila Sharma, Senior Consultant Radiologist talked about the importance of awareness and screening tests. "The screening or diagnostic test for breast cancer is called mammography. And the main aim is to detect it as early as possible. This is because the smaller it is, the more effective the treatment. There are different age groups according to which we assign which type of test the patient should get."

Dr Gurmeen, a Pathologist at Apollo Clinic, Chandigarh, shed some light on the type of tests a woman should get. She also had a brief discussion about anaemia in women. "When it comes to health, women are less conscious and neglect their health. The self-sacrificing of women is a reality, especially in India. When this behavior grows to ignore one's health, the situation can go from okay to bad. A healthy and fit woman will be better equipped to aid and nurture others, and all this is possible with awareness and regular health checkups", said Dr Gurmeen.



Addressing the causes of pains and aches in the body, Dr Jagpal says, "The good health and the healthy living that we talk about or that we wish to achieve, majority of these journeys depends on physical activity. Women over the years go through so many changes physically. The female body also suffers certain deficiencies during these transitions. So to be a woman, the first thing you should do is to get a health check-up."

Dr Tarandeep, the senior Cardiologist added to the meaningful conversation, "No beauty shines brighter than that with a good heart. Take care of your heart, and don't let it fall apart. Don't ignore your symptoms and get your regular health checks done because a woman's heart is, after all, a beautiful gift of God." He also explained and cleared misconceptions related to women with heart diseases.

Dr Bimaldeep Singh added, "Women is the skilled architects of society". He even explained why pregnant women should not neglect their dental health. "Sometimes women are not even aware of the changes in their body, regular checkups can help them be safe. And nothing is stronger than a healthy woman."

Dr Gursimran added, "A significant amount of the population suffers from Obesity. We have medicines for hypertension, diabetes, but none for obesity. Obesity in women should not be neglected."

Dr Rishi Mangat, Diabetologist, General physician, and Managing Director at Apollo Clinic, Chandigarh, also shared her views on how informative sessions like this clears the misinformation and supports the spread of awareness. She applauded the role of SimpliHealth portal and their social media in sharing authentic information and helping women prioritize their health.

The authentic information from our expert panelists is a trusted source of information, hoping to help all women prioritize their health. An informative session like this clears the misinformation and supports the spread of awareness.

