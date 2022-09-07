Simplilearn expands its job guarantee offerings with an Industry-Relevant Automation Testing Program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simplilearn, world's number one online bootcamp for digital skills training, announced the launch of 'Automation Testing' program as a part of the company's Job Guarantee* offerings.

The program aims to enable learners to master automation testing and further accelerate career prospects. The program is divided into three segments: Planning and Automation, Functional Testing, and Non-Functional Testing.

In Planning and Automation, learners have the scope to develop in-demand industry skills such as Java, Agile, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to sharpen their software development abilities and build quality products.

Functional Testing will provide learners with complete knowledge of testing technologies such as Selenium, TestNG and Cucumber used to build robust testing frameworks.

Non-Functional Testing will cover skills such as JMeter, Rest Assured, and Postman. Cloud Automation will cover tools such as Jenkins, Docker, AWS, and Maven.



Individuals who hold degrees such as B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and MSc (IT) from an accredited institution with an academic record of at least 60 per cent, have work experience of 0-5 years, and have legal authorization to work in India can apply for this program. The program offers engaging live classes by industry experts, hands-on training through relevant projects, live sessions for career mentoring classes by industry veterans, resume and LinkedIn profile building, and mock interviews. It includes industry-recognized certification and premium job placements within 180 days of graduation. Learners will receive a 100% refund* if they fail to secure a job within six months of program completion. Post completion, learners will have mastered software testing concepts and be able to implement them effectively on the job.

Speaking on the newly launched program, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, "We are pleased to roll out this new Automation Testing Job Guarantee* program for our learners as part of our array of Job Guarantee* programs. This latest program is a great opportunity for learners looking to upskill in the field of automation testing, as the Job Guarantee* aspect enables candidates to strengthen their abilities with the assurance of finding a job post completion."

He added, "The move to DevOps for continuous integration and continuous deployment of applications means that there are exponentially more micro releases of software that must be tested and validated on a daily, if not hourly, basis. Manual repetition of testing can be costly and time-consuming. Once created, automated tests can be run multiple times at no extra cost, making them faster and more efficient. Therefore, Automation Testing has become one of the most sought-after jobs by professionals in the field. In line with that demand, we are certain that this program on Automation Testing will provide the learners will a holistic view of what the subject entails and will open doors to new job opportunities."

The Job Guarantee* Program also offers aspirants career mentorship with industry experts, resume building and interview preparation sessions, easy financing options at a 0% interest rate, and access to job opportunities from over 200 companies. On completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate of completion from Simplilearn.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Simplilearn's programs allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

*Disclaimer: Valid only for Simplilearn Job Guarantee* Programs. Please read the applicable Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) carefully prior to enrolment. Past record is no guarantee of future prospects.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

