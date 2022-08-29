Simplilearn onboards 42,000 freshers; Helps enterprises make new recruits become job-ready

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/Mediawire): With the pandemic-led digital transformation, many companies have issues when it comes to training their new recruits. The boost in digitalization has companies spending a lot of time and money to train existing and new employees. With rapidly changing technology and a lack of training expertise, they are now outsourcing the learning and development (L&D) process to third-party companies.

Talking about the need for specialized onboarding training programs in organizations, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, of Simplilearn, says, "The goal for all companies today is to accelerate the process of getting their New Hires productive and job-ready. Fresh graduates come with theoretical knowledge and the right aptitude for the roles; however, it requires a rigorous program to help them acquire the specific hands-on skills and knowledge of tools and processes which would get them job-ready. This is where we come in, with our custom-made study materials and experts to train them for specific job roles like Java Full stack developer, Data Analyst, Cloud developer, etc. We act as a bridge and help companies drive better and faster productivity amongst New Recruits."

A trend today is companies adopting remote onboarding training programs for new recruits. Since the pandemic, companies need solutions that can help with live interactive classroom programs online. Due to changing L&D priorities, these solutions should be innovative and customized for the company. What used to be a company-based training session and a one-on-one meeting has now become online, thanks to technology. Here is where the B2B offerings of Simplilearn come into play. Simplilearn's Effective Onboard Digital Economy Skills Training is all about onboarding training new recruits and contributing to the company's success and growth. Simplilearn has designed a training module online with an outcome-oriented, live, and interactive learning approach.



Talking about their association with Simplilearn, Srikanth Karra, CHRO, Mphasis, said, "We had very specific requirements to skill freshers and make them job ready cheaper, better, faster. So, we were looking for a right-fit agile partner and zeroed in on Simplilearn; specifically to incorporate a functional and well-designed course on full stack Java development, rather than an off-the-shelf one. Their unique and successful bootcamp style onboarding training programs address today's need for the tech sector. I am extremely happy that we have developed a great partnership and have confidence in their ability to adapt to whatever we need to make the business run successfully."

Every year, large corporates hire a large number of recruits from various fields for their various departments. While the recruits have an education in their respective fields, they must master the skills needed for the specific role. Simplilearn has onboarding skills training programs customized as per the company and the role of the recruit to train them specifically for the position. This practical learning approach works with the applications of on-the-job systems, interactive sessions to understand the day-to-day grind of the role, as well as building the required skills.

In this way, Simplilearn caters to the dynamic need for training of aspirants by corporates on a large scale through their campus-to-hire program. When a company hires several aspirants, Simplilearn delivers the entire program of skills training to the whole bunch of new recruits. It makes them job-ready before they join the company. Its bespoke programs, which are tailor-made to suit the respective company's systems, train the employees to fit the company and their roles perfectly.





Rajani Menon, a senior manager in L&D at TEKsystems Global Services Pvt. Ltd., (India), stated, "We have partnered with Simplilearn in India over the past two years to run our Internship Program. We were successfully able to train over 200 interns in this period on various technology platforms. The Simplilearn team provided a seamless experience in understanding and meeting our expectations with respect to the content, training delivery, and learner assimilation through assessments and projects. Overall, the collaboration has impacted our organizational objectives in a positive way, effectively reducing our training turnaround time and creating a project-ready resource pool in a short span."

Earlier, companies managed to train their employees through in-house departments. However, it is far too much of a hassle now as businesses have diverse needs, such as, a requirement for short-term programs or in most cases, the varied and unprecedented technological growth of a company, which leads to a severe lack of updated training material and expertise. So, corporates turn towards a third-party company, like Simplilearn, to train their employees, especially the newly onboarded ones.

As training partners, Simplilearn's onboarding digital economy training consists of live classes, interactive sessions with experts, and practical applications of the respective company's systems. The precision with which Simplilearn designs its programs to suit the company leads to a unique, effective, and successful session for potential employees.

To train freshers, every year, the technology is changing at a rapid pace that companies cannot keep up with training the new batch of recruits with the updated tech. Many companies, even those who can financially set up an in-house training program, do not lean towards it, as besides their day-to-day work, training is simply not their core strength. Simplilearn, with its updated technological training materials and learned experts, works with a perfectly tailored and cost-effective program.

In an era of rapidly changing technology, day-by-day updating of skill sets, and everyday learning, training is imperative. In such a scenario, when onboarding itself is such a massive and impressive task for a company, Simplilearn takes care of working out the kinks in the relationship between a new employee and the company through training. All the companies have to do is prepare for job-ready personnel.

This Story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

