Simplilearn's SkillUp platform adds 70,000 new learners monthly, surpasses 500,000 enrolled

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Simplilearn, the world's leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced that it has recorded over 5 lakh enrolments so far on its SkillUp platform, launched in November last year.

Close to 75% of enrolments were from the Indian market, followed by USA and Canada, and the rest of the world. 43% of the enrollments were made by learners between 18-24 years of age, or primarily students, while 34% were between 25-34 years of age.

In the last six months, the platform saw 44% of its enrolments coming from return users, with the mobile app (on PlayStore and iOS) being the most favored platform to access the learning programs.



The SkillUp initiative by Simplilearn is a free learning platform that helps students, professionals, and aspirants identify suitable upskilling programs to help achieve specific career goals. Through this platform, learners worldwide have free access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programs covering over 600 in-demand skills.

Some of the popular programs on the platform include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python, and Introduction to Data Analytics. The company has recently added more programs under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data as well. On completing the courses, learners earn a SkillUp course completion certificate on both Simplilearn's SkillUp website and the mobile app.

Speaking on this, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "We're currently in a time where technology is evolving every day, where the value of upskilling for professionals cannot be overlooked. People are beginning to grasp the seriousness of the situation and are now being re-calibrated. Professionals and aspirants are constantly exploring ways to imbibe new skills and prepare for future job roles, in turn leading to a growing interest in programs offered on Simplilearn's SkillUp platform. Simplilearn has empowered over two million learners since its founding, and through SkillUp, we aim to benefit millions more across the globe who may find it difficult to afford or access quality learning programs. It is our humble effort to democratize online skilling and assist our learners in advancing their careers to stay ahead of the competition. With this goal, we will be adding more programs to the platform by the end of 2021."

Available on Simplilearn's SkillUp website and mobile app (on PlayStore and iOS), the programs offered via the platform follow a self-learning model where learners have access to on-demand video-based content. The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth. In addition, learners are offered free guides on career paths, salaries, interview tips, and other topics to help them make more informed career decisions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

