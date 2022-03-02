Simpolo Vitrified strengthens its presence in Una, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd- one of India's leading and innovative tiles brands has inaugurated its 77th exclusive showroom 'Simpolo Gallery' in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Spread in the area of 3800 sq ft, the exclusive showroom in Una offers an exclusive and elegant range of tiles and sanitaryware including Simpolo's best selling products i.e., Dry Granula, Sintered Compact Surface among others. Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo Vitrified.

The exclusive showroom is opened in the franchisee model in association with M/s. Aggarwal Home Solution and strategically located Near Dayal Sweet, Opposite Durga Colony, Nangal Highway, Una, Himachal Pradesh. The showroom was inaugurated on February 27, 2022.

On the Grand opening of the showroom, Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Group, said, "Himachal Pradesh is the hub of Asia's biggest pharma cluster and one of the prominent tourist destination. This showroom promises to take Una's tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Simpolo Vitrified has created a strong brand identity which is recognised globally."





Una showroom is expected to meet all the tiling needs of every classy House Builder, Architect and aimed at adding style statement and enriching the indoor space. An innovative collection of company's most exquisite designs and versatile range including company's best selling range 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface, Sintered compact surfaces, 16 mm Rockdeck Series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc. will be on the display at the showroom. The displays are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

Simpolo Vitrified is aiming to become among the top players in Himachal Pradesh in the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state.

Himachal Pradesh's tiles industry has been witnessing a strong growth year-on-year due to the vibrancy of Tourism activities, industrial development in Pharma, IT industries and steadily growing infrastructure activity, real estate and housing sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (GM - North 1) Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Una is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home and hotel decor."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

