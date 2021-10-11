SIMS Global Leaders' Summit 2021 concluded amidst eminent industry leaders

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute Of Management Studies (SIMS) Global Leaders' Summit (GLS) 2021, the five day power packed corporate event has been concluded amidst major companies and its representatives.

The 10th edition has brought in various eminent industry Global CXOs from various corporate together virtually to impart knowledge on the current scenario of the respective industries and what the way out to address the situation. Representatives from various sectors -IT/ITES, Manufacturing, Human Resource, Finance and Media have participated for an insightful panel discussion.

The Global Leaders' Summit 2021 is the flagship mega summit organized every year by SIMS, which provides a privileged and unique opportunity for future 'Transformational Managers' to interact with the 'creme de la creme' of the corporate world. The objective of the Summit is to have a panel discussion amongst the Global CXOs - highlighting their experience through thought-provoking views and the practical aspects of the current business scenario.

On the concluding day of GLS, Brig Dr. Rajiv Divekar, Director SIMS said "This is the 10th edition of the Global Leaders' Summit started in 2012 to build a strong corporate relationship with the giants of the industry, which is one of its kind and aims to bridge the gap between students and corporates. The one word that best defines our world today is "resilient." If not for our combined resilience, we may have found the world in a much worse situation, and it is this resilience that will take you long and far ahead in your lives.It all starts with resilient leaders like you, who quickly connect today's resources--individuals, organizations, institutions, and society--to meet tomorrow's challenges."

The Global Leaders' Summit has witnessed some prominent names from Manufacturing sectors like Rohit Pathak, CEO, Hindalco; Jayateerth Kulkarni, Business Director, Emerson; Dr. Sajeev Kumar Nair, CEO and MD, ASSET; Rajeev Khade, VP, Sigma Electric; Sanjay Singal, COO, ITC Dairy and Beverages; and Krishna Bhojkar, AGM, Volkswagen India moderated by Mr. Raj Sah, Digital Host, EMCEE where they had a discussion on the Covid 19 pandemic effect on the Manufacturing Sector and the need to remodel business processes in line with the new reality.

Vimit Kapur, Director of IT, Paccar; Ramesh Munamarty, Global Head - Infra & Ops, Cognizant; Jatinder Kautish, Director Data Scientist, Capgemini; Pratik Modi, Sr. Director Technology, India Lead, Egencia; Venkatesh DK, Senior Vice President, Virtusa; and Abhishek Trigunait, Global CTO, ZS Software had joined the panel discussion of IT/ITES sector moderated by Abhimanyu Khanna, Director - Channel Sales, Truecaller. Panelist has discussed on how digital transformation and Cloud Computing is now considered as one of the crucial for business resilience worldwide and technology advancements are helping startups in India for rapid growth.



Media panel consisted of CXOs from various companies like Divya Maben, Co-Founder, Now Media; Dr. Kavita Rao, Mrs. World - West; Rohit Bhargava, VP - HR, Eros International; Reema Tendulkar, Editor, Network 18; and Arati Singh, CEO, Goodtimes TV moderated by Pallavi Kar, Senior Manager - L&D, Reliance Retail where panelist had a discussion on the changing dynamics of the media in Post Pandemic world and ever-increasing demand for OTT platforms.

HR & Consulting Panel had discussion on how pandemic outbreak has transformed the way we work as we are entering the era of hybrid offices. Panelist were joined by HarjitKhanduja, Sr. VP, Reliance Jio; Karunesh Prasad, Founder, Change Et Al; ManojPuthan, Global Business Head, Nokia; Nilesh Deshpande, Director HR, DXC; Satish Varanasi, Global Div. Sr. VP, TaskUs, Surya Mohapatra, Global Head HR, Wipro; Vijay Manhot, CEO, Signet Industries moderated by Ms. Neeru Bafna, CHRO, Virescent Infra.



The Summit concluded with the panel discussion on ways to ensure Financial Inclusion in Global and Personal Finance Post Covid 19 Recovery. The Finance panel consisted of Ajay Nahar, GM, Wipro; Mayank Gupta, Group CFO, CarDekho; Niraj Kaushik, Director - Finance, Opus Consulting; Pramod Gupta, Executive VP and CFO, Arcil; Shailesh Jain, Director - Finance, Credit Suisse, Vikrant Ponkshe, CFO, Being Catalyst moderated by Swati Khandelwal, Executive Editor, ZEE Business.

Set up in 1993, SIMS is a premier Management Institute ranked amongst the top B Schools in India. SIMS believes & strives to create leaders who "Make a Difference".

SIMS aims to promote international understanding through quality education, to inculcate the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and promote ethical and value based learning and nurture the creativity and encourage entrepreneurship results in employability and contribution to human resource.

For details visit:

https://www.sims.edu

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)