SIMS Pune organizes 12th edition of annual research conference SIMSARC

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Pune, is conducting its 12th Annual International Research Conference - SIMSARC from 20th to 22nd December 2021.

"I want the young minds to research on how to convert WASTE TO WEALTH by using appropriate technology. Join me in this mission to build the nation for the betterment of its citizens for a better India. " - Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport & Highways.

The theme for SIMSARC'21 is "New Normal, New Ways: Implication for Business, Environment, and Society". The conference provides a platform for researchers to share their research ideas with academia, various institutions, and industry across the globe. The review process of SIMSARC is a blind peer review which is one of the best practices of SIMSARC. The conference has a rich pool of reviewers from institutions and industries in India and abroad. SIMSARC has separate tracks for academicians/ faculty, doctoral students which allows the researchers to present their research to eminent reviewers and industry experts.

The inaugural ceremony of SIMSARC'21 was conducted on December 21, 2021, in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport & Highways, Government of India; Guest of Honour, Vibhor Talreja, Managing Director, Everstone Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Dr S.B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Dr. Rajani R. Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) were also present for the inaugural ceremony of SIMSARC 21.

The welcome address was given by Brig Dr Rajiv Divekar, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune. He commended the Chief Guest for the ceremony Shri Nitin Gadkari for his foresight to build the nation.

The chief guest was also welcomed by Dr S. B Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). He highlighted that the pandemic has taught us various lessons which includes the importance of health and immunity, family relations, and spirituality. It has also taught us the importance of cooperation. He said, "You alone are not safe unless everyone around you is".



Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, "We strongly believe that society must focus on ethics." He also emphasised on how road transport and the new road developmental projects have changed the face of India along with giving a boost to the business sectors.

SIMS in-house research journal, JIDNYASA Vol 13, issue 2, was released in the presence of Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

The Guest of Honour for the inaugural session of SIMSARC'21, Vibhor Talreja, said "We are on the forefront of living in the new normal. We are entering a new normal every three years. The industries are seeing a massive change in the business cycle due to Covid-19. UPI and adoption of mobile payment is exceptionally high in Asia and the pace of the new normal is moulding us to adapt to new changes a lot faster."

The compendium, which consists of abstracts of the papers for SIMSARC'21, was released by the hands of the Guest of Honour, Vibhor Talreja.

The conference also had a special session conducted by Dr A Parasuraman, a renowned scholar and academician known for his SERVQUAL model. In addition to that, there were three sessions of Editors' Conclave where eight editors from the USA, Australia, and Europe spoke on issues that pertained to the academic and corporate industries. These editors were from highly reputed, Scopus indexed journals rated as "A" or "A*".

Four plenary sessions are being conducted as part of SIMSARC'21 on the sub-themes "Business and Management: Adaptation to New Normal"," Education and Technology: Post Covid-19"," Global Outlook: Life After Pandemic" and "Socio-Economic transformation: World of Opportunity".

Brig (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) is the Conference Chairperson, Dr Arti Chandani is the Conference Convener, and Dr Komal Chopra is the Conference Co-Convener of SIMSARC'21.

