Singapore Institute of Management rebrands to Usher in a new era of learning, Reiterates its commitment to Indian students and professionals

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), one of the region's leading education and lifelong learning institutions, has today revealed a rebranded identity to reflect a new industry-focused and skills-based era of lifelong learning.



A rebranding event was held in The Leela Palace New Delhi and graced by Guest of Honour, Mr Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). SIM showcased its commitment to creating a learning experience and platforms that transform higher education, accelerate professional development, and provide learning solutions that are needed to upskill the workforce.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Gerald Lum, Director, Brand, Marketing & Communications of SIM said, "India is an important region for us, and we are keen to enhance our brand identity here. We have seen good growth from students in India opting to study at SIM Global Education (SIM GE). Our constant endeavour is to provide education that will make them future ready, for the companies they work for and for life. We opened our India office in 2019, to cater to the growing interest from the market for an education that provides the best of the East and West, focused on the future of work. We are also collaborating with educational institutes in India to strengthen our presence, like our partnerships with Jagannath Institute of Management School (JIMS) and the Garodia International College (GIC), to allow more students from India to benefit from our industry focused curriculum."



Elaborating on the new face of SIM, Lum said, ''Our new branding is visible across our website, materials, social channels and features the tagline 'Learn for Life, Thrive for Life', with a vibrant red and blue colour palette, with red representing the 'little red dot' and blue as a nod toward the future. Further, circular and triangular elements reflect SIM's well-rounded approach to education, as well as its drive to help all learners reach their peak potential and to go higher in their pursuit of self-defined success."



The new look and focus come as many industries have undergone a well-documented rapid transformation brought about by accelerated technological innovation, increased automation, and a heightened need to be agile and adapt to the external environment.



Speaking on the occasion, Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, NSDC said, "I would like to congratulate the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) on the rebranding and for having a forward-looking approach towards creating an equipped workforce that has the potential to adapt to this new world of work. Their commitment to creating future-ready talent matches our vision at NSDC of building world-class talent through robust skilling endeavours that empower India's youth and prepares them for global markets. With their industry-focused and skills-based learning programmes, I am confident that SIM Global Education (SIM GE) will have more to offer students that enrol in these courses. We look forward to more such collaborations with leading global institutes to bridge skill gaps and optimise the potential of our youth."





Commenting on the rebrand and his future vision for SIM, President and Chief Executive Officer of SIM, Seah Chin Siong, said: "SIM has been at the forefront of encouraging lifelong learning and upskilling Singapore's and the region's workforce since its inception almost 60 years ago. Our new logo with its vibrant colours builds a strong identity and is a testament to our dedicated and dynamic approach to education and learning. Having played an active role in the education industry for close to six decades, we understand the industry skills needed for the rapidly changing working environment now, and for the future. I hope this vibrant new identity will resonate with learners of all ages, encouraging and inspiring them to embrace lifelong learning throughout their various life stages, and that an education from SIM will deliver a lasting positive impact for these learners, and society at large."



SIM's Global Education - which offers global higher education programmes to learners, has attained the EduTrust Star certification award on August 20, 2022. The EduTrust Star certification award is accorded to private education institutions (PEI) in Singapore for attaining a commendable level of performance in managing their institutions and providing an outstanding quality of education and welfare for their students. It is also a symbolic recognition for outstanding achievement in their field of work. The EduTrust Star certification award is the highest tier of award under the EduTrust Certification Scheme, a quality assurance scheme administered by the Committee for Private Education, part of SkillsFuture Singapore, for PEIs in Singapore.



SIM consists of two core entities, SIM GE and SIM Academy. SIM GE connects learners with some of the world's best higher education programmes in collaboration with leading educational institutions from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Europe.



SIM Academy includes SIM's Professional Development and Enterprise Solutions programmes which are tailored to prepare learners for the future of work. Enterprise Solutions is SIM's offering to help organisations develop their talent and human capital through SIM's Integrated Learning Model, enabling them to build strategic roadmaps, customised deep skilling and coaching solutions that optimise human talent to support business objectives.



Founded on the initiative of the Economic Development Board in 1964, SIM has a track record that spans close to 60 years in developing talent and upskilling Singapore's workforce. Today, SIM is recognised in the Asia Pacific region for empowering individuals and enterprises to be ready for the future and to thrive across life stages.



To find out more about SIM, visit sim.edu.sg.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

