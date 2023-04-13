Singaporeans demonstrate high cryptocurrency adoption with over 40 per cent ownership, Big Eyes Coin NFT Collection experiences significant demand

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/ATK): The latest survey conducted by Independent Reserve reveals that Singaporeans are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies, with 43 per cent of the respondents owning some form of a digital asset. This percentage has risen slightly from last year's survey, which reported a 40 per cent ownership rate. The study, which collected responses from 1,500 participants, highlights that investors in Singapore are interested in cryptocurrencies for various reasons, with diversification being the primary motivation. The majority of respondents (77 per cent) also reported investing in multiple cryptocurrency assets, indicating a diverse portfolio.

The survey also suggests that Singaporeans are becoming more aware of digital assets, with 91 per cent of respondents indicating that they know about cryptocurrencies. Of those who were aware, over half (54 per cent) entered the market to diversify their portfolios. Additionally, a significant number of investors were influenced by their friends and family members to invest in cryptocurrencies, which may indicate that cryptocurrency adoption is spreading among the general population.

The survey also indicates that long-term investors are more satisfied with their cryptocurrency holdings, with 72 per cent stating that they would recommend digital assets to others. However, short-term investors did not fare as well, with 40 per cent reporting losses on their portfolios. This finding suggests that cryptocurrency investments may be more suitable for long-term investment strategies.

Unlike other Southeast Asian countries like Japan and Thailand, Singapore has implemented stricter measures to regulate the cryptocurrency market. Over the last decade, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been warning residents and businesses about the high-risk nature of cryptocurrency investments. In 2017, MAS reinforced the need for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) to comply with securities laws if the underlying token was structured as a security, and the regulator issued another warning at the end of the year after Bitcoin's price had surged.

Recently, MAS further tightened restrictions on cryptocurrency marketing, prohibiting advertising in public areas. Despite these regulatory measures, the survey suggests that Singaporeans' interest in digital assets is increasing. This trend could indicate that Singapore's cryptocurrency market is becoming more mature and that investors are becoming more knowledgeable about the risks and opportunities of investing in cryptocurrencies.



This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

