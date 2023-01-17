Singer Bawari Basanti takes 2023's opening Protium Amp'd event by storm with her soulful performance

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/GPRC): Mahima Dayal Mathur, popularly known by her stage name, Bawari Basanti, performed in the opening edition of 2023 Protium Amp'd at the company's Mumbai campus on January 6, 2023. The rising indie artist from New Delhi, India, is a trained Hindustani classical folk singer, recording artist and songwriter. During her live performance at Protium Amp'd, Bawari Basanti was accompanied by Ritesh Malaney, a multi-instrumentalist specialising in percussions like the tabla, djembe, cajon, and many others.

Bawari Basanti and Ritesh Malaney performed 10 original songs in Hindi at the event while also interacting with the audience and narrating the stories behind each song. Bawari Basanti even leveraged the Protium Amp'd platform to promote and gauge the audience response to her unreleased pieces, which will be released later in the year across major media outlets.

Protium is a leading Engineering-driven pan-India lending company that empowers millions of credit-seekers through the power of cutting-edge technology and smarter risk assessment. The musical event, Protium Amp'd, is the creative extension of Protium and its philosophy of 'fueling the ambitions of Indian Indie artists' and promoting their music in India. Launched in October last year, Protium Amp'd has emerged as one of the most recognisable platforms in the Indian indie music space and has already seen performances from leading indie artists such as Raghu Dixit, from The Raghu Dixit Project, an internationally renowned indie band, popular singer and songwriter, Vasuda Sharma, Award-winning playback singer and songwriter, Vibha Saraf and Renowned Indie Artists, Mary Ann Alexander & Allan Verghese. Every Protium Amp'd performance is live-streamed across Protium's social media channels and viewed by lakhs of followers, which gives these upcoming artists the perfect platform to reach new audiences and gain more fans.



"At Protium, we truly believe that life is all about balance, and while the world of fintech is fast-paced and dynamic at best, we make it a point to have fun and enjoy the finer things in life. Music, for us, is one such creative expression. We look forward to Protium Amp'd musical concerts as an opportunity to unwind and enjoy the performance of rising Indie artists from across the country, and at the same time giving them a platform to showcase their talents and fuel their ambitions." said, Jiby Mathew Antony, MD Marketing and Growth.

Bawari released her sophomore EP, 'Aarzoo', in March 2022 and is currently working on multiple OTT film songs, independent releases, and collaborations with international artists. She is known for her collaborations with notable global artists like BoBunFever, Zion Train, DJ Anyasa, GeneralZooZ, and SeedheMaut, to name a few. Her collaboration with producer Akshay Johar, known professionally as MojoJojo, was nominated for Global Indian Music Academy Awards (GIMA) in 2016.

Protium aims to democratise credit in India. Since its launch a few years ago, the company has disbursed loans over INR 4,400 crores, built a loan book worth more than INR 2,300 crores, and is financing 1,00,000+ MSMEs.

