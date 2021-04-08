Singer-Skating Champion Aniket Chindak gears up for comeback

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/PNN): From Limbo Skating to singing, acting, and influencing people through social media, Aniket Chindak has done it all. He has represented India at various International Skating Championships and has 31 Guinness World Records to his name.

This multi-talented young man from Karnataka however was out of sight for almost 2.5 years. He says it was the dirty politics in the field of skating that made him leave the sport. "Skating was my life. It gave me wings to fly high and achieve everything that I had dreamt of. But the politics in the field led to my downfall. I had no other option but to step back and sit at home for almost 2.5 years. It was the most depressive phase of my life and I couldn't do anything for a long time. The pandemic further worsened the situation."

Aniket says he had hit his lowest at that time and there was no other option but to get hold of himself and rise. "Pandemic and lockdown gave me a lot of time to understand a lot of things. During that time, I learned the art of not giving up, no matter how bad the situation is. It taught me to deal with politics and all those things that can hinder my growth," says Aniket.



The sportsman currently has a lot in the pipeline. He believes in experimenting and trying out new things. Therefore, Aniket is working on 6-8 songs of different genres, which will be released very soon. Also, he is planning his acting debut with something interesting. He says, "I will soon make the official announcements and talk about each project in detail. At the moment, all I can tell you is these projects will play a very important role in my career. It's huge for me as well as the people close to me - as they have seen me break through the barriers and grow."

It would be interesting to see this very talented artist coming back to entertain his audience.

Aniket's song-covers for the Punjabi Music Label Speed Records were big hits in the past. Apart from singing several tracks, he was also featured in the music videos, which were well received by the audience.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

