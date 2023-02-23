SIOM Nashik hosts OPEX (Operations Excellence) Championship at the 16th Edition of Tattv '23

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik (SIOM Nashik), a pioneer in management education fully dedicated to Operations , hosted the first edition of the OPEX (Operations Excellence) Championship during its annual operations summit - Tattv 2023. Held on the 6th and 7th of January, Tattv Summit was centred around the theme - PRAVAAH: Cascading through Perpetual Challenges. The signature event hosted by the Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, (SIOM) Nashik was aimed towards bringing together well-known leaders and business professionals, to share knowledge about the industry's best practices and address key operations and supply chain management issues. The conference featured thought-provoking keynote addresses, intriguing panel discussions, and engaging discussions. The OPEX Championship was united by the principles of management excellence, business excellence, and operations management in order to enhance the spirit of continuous improvement.



Teams HPCL and BOSCH were declared winners and runner-up, respectively; with participation from esteemed organisations such as Godrej & Boyce, Ultratech Cement, and ABB India Limited, Nashik. The decision was announced by the jury comprising Dr Vandana Sonwaney, Director at SIOM Nashik; Suman Datta, Senio Vice President, CIPLA; and Niranjan Upadhye, Freelance Strategic Management Consultant.

The event witnessed leading manufacturing and supply chain organisations across India showcase their Lean, Six Sigma and other cutting-edge techniques, ideas, and procedures that have contributed to the effectiveness and efficiency of operations. Further, the competition aimed at building competencies of problem-solving and decision-making, combined with important skills for business and life with new-age methodologies.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr Vandana Sonwaney, Director of SIOM Nashik said, "We are delighted with the success of the first OPEX Championship held at our University. With industry leaders imparting useful insights, the Championship served as a platform for our students and audience to understand the inner workings of the world of Operations. In addition to Tattv, we look forward to increased participation for the Championship in the coming years."



Further, Tattv '23, the flagship summit was inaugurated on 7th January with the address of Dr Vandana Sonwaney, Director of SIOM Nashik. The event featured insightful talks from keynote speakers Indriyanjit Sethi, Vice President, Tata Motors; Ankur Chaturvedi, Associate Vice President, Emami; Sanjeev Das, Partner at EY; and Kishore Fiske, Vice President, Mahindra Logistics.



In addition, a panel discussion on AUTOcracy: The Increasing Need for Digital Transformations saw participation from Suman Datta, Senior Vice President, CIPLA; Yogesh Kumar, CEO, Goodcare Pharma Pvt Ltd; Atul Barve, Vice President, Reliance Digital Retail Ltd; and Saravana Sastha Kumar, Senior Director, Tiger Analytics. The next panel discussion on Escalating Farm-to-Fork Opportunities featured Sunit Kumar Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, IG International Pvt Ltd.; Kishan Dumpeta, Chief Operating Officer, Nandi Seeds at Biostadt; and Anjan Mandal, Head - Farmer Brands, Innoterra as speakers.

SIOM's MBA in Operations Management, since its inception in 2005, has a legacy of providing a niche specialisation of Operations that empowers each engineer with sharp engineering and scientific capabilities and innovative business management disciplines. The students are dressed to tackle planning, development, and implementation tribulations that their organisation might confront. Tattv is just one of many devours directed towards achieving Operations excellence.

