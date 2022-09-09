Sitare University invites applications for inaugural batch: B.E in Computer Sciences

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sitare University, a new age Computer Science focused university, today announced admissions applications for its first academic batch 2022-23. Targeted towards bridging the huge supply-demand gap for premium tech talent, Sitare University believes that every deserving student should be able to pursue a degree in Computer Science, if they want, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

The University will provide 100 per cent scholarships to all deserving underprivileged students gaining admission into the four-year Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science. The university plans to focus on creating future-ready and relevant industry talent across five specialized domains AI, Systems, Human-Computer Interactions, Data Science, and Computer Security.

While announcing the admissions Amit Singhal, Co-founder, Sitare Foundation and Co-founder, Sitare University said, "Our vision behind Sitare University is to empower India's bright underprivileged children by providing them with an opportunity to study industry-leading Computer Science courses that are at par with globally acclaimed standards. I've always been a firm believer in the fact, that only through education can we truly unlock the full potential of any individual. We at Sitare University wish to do the same by helping young underprivileged children gain relevant industry exposure and knowledge."

During the initial phase, students will be enrolled in a four-year Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science at the partnering University Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal. The faculty includes industry stalwarts and internationally acclaimed academia such as Vishal Sikka, Former CEO Infosys and Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of One97 Communications; Dr. Ben Gomes, Senior Vice President at Google; Kiran Panesar, Director of Engineering at Cohesity; Dr. Krishna Bharat, Distinguished Research Scientist at Google; Ajeet Singh, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at ThoughtSpot among others.

The students will be selected based on their performance in JEE Mains followed by an interview and detailed background check.



Dr Anuja Agarwal, former Associate Dean of Technology Management at NMIMS Mumbai, has been appointed as the Founding Dean of Admissions and Student Affairs, and Dr. Brijesh Eshpuniyani, former IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi faculty member, as Professor of Applied Mathematics at the university.

The University's extensive academic program will be combined with industry internships and employment opportunities across companies in India and Silicon Valley, USA.

Deserving students can apply online at AIpQLSey5jEhp_aJDkwCFkWpxAVQGYPuUYsSsKyaELClXSu-c9zIIQ/viewform" rel="noopener" target="_blank">sitare.org/apply

Sitare University aims to establish itself as a full private university under the Madhya Pradesh Private University Act. All approvals from Madhya Pradesh government and from University Grants Commissions will be obtained in the coming years. The university has been envisaged with an aim to foster excellence, research and innovation across technology domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Computer Security etc.

University Website: sitare.org/univ.

