Six months prior to graduation, FLAME University places 70 per cent of its MBA students

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): At a time when layoffs and hiring freezes are keeping job aspirants on tenterhooks, the Career Services Office at FLAME University has top recruiters queueing up to hire talent from the campus. FLAME University, a pioneer in liberal education in India, has seen more than 70 per cent of the MBA class placed six months before graduation with prestigious recruiters like E&Y, Reliance, HDFC, Kotak, Bajaj Finance, ANZ Bank, Adani and more. The average package has also increased this year at the university by 20 per cent as compared to last year.

The remarkable feat demonstrates the phenomenal learning curve at FLAME University. The university, which has its ethos in interdisciplinarity, has consistently worked to increase the breadth and depth of learning for its students to give them a well-rounded education. As a result, FLAME's MBA program has worked to innovate its curriculum in order to keep up with the rapidly changing business landscape. Furthermore, it is preparing its students for leadership and impact creation by providing real-world experiential learning, which bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Speaking about the successful placement season, Prof. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University, said, "Present-day organizations place a premium on hiring professionals who are talented, possess skills that can enhance their workplace culture as well as contribute to the future growth of the organization. At FLAME, we prepare our students to meet the dynamic demands of the real world through a 360-degree learning approach that teaches them how to think creatively, connect the dots, get ready to tackle the unknown, develop critical reasoning and decision-making skills, respect diversity in thoughts and practices, demonstrate empathy and above all, take ownership and accountability at work. As a result, our students become a preferred choice for recruitment by various companies across sectors, which has ensured a successful placement season. A very encouraging factor for us at FLAME University is that while we have many recruiters who continue to hire year on year, there have been several new recruiters who have chosen to hire our students."

Prof. Dinesh Shenoy, Dean, FLAME School of Business, stated, "This year, 70 per cent of our batch has been placed six months before graduation, which is evidence of our efforts to assist our students in choosing their career paths. After graduation, in a competitive job market, post-degree education is seen as a significant differentiator. Our students' preparation for their placements is considerably aided by our globally developed curriculum, group discussions, debates, case studies, real-life projects, and interactions with business executives and alumni. Additionally, campus hiring and job placements have significantly impacted students' academic achievement."

The importance of students following their passions has long been emphasized at FLAME University. Due to this, it became one of the few universities in India to implement a Deferred Placement Policy (DPP) for its students. Students may obtain placement assistance through this program for up to two years following graduation. The main goal of this effort is to encourage students to pursue alternative jobs beyond those provided by corporations, especially in light of the booming economy and the exponentially expanding entrepreneurship landscape. By reducing career risks and extending placement help for up to two years after graduation, the policy provides a backup option, particularly for students who decide to join their family business or launch a startup. This demonstrates FLAME University's ongoing efforts to support students further.



Additionally, in order to foster and improve their critical thinking, interpersonal, creative, and adaptable skills, students at FLAME University are encouraged to engage with a variety of disciplines, dimensions, and views. This helps overcome the rigidity of traditional pedagogical methods and professional degrees, and as a result, students are better equipped to navigate the ever-evolving work environment.

Further, to provide students with comprehensive and insightful knowledge, the university has also launched a number of programs, including the Summer Internship Program, the DRIVERS Industry Project, and company visits, to address current business challenges. The university has also developed a variety of live skills upgrading courses, value-added certifications, and application-based courses so as to ensure that its graduates develop into well-rounded professionals with a solid stake in the diverse and digitized job market.

FLAME University is the pioneer of liberal education in India, delivering the country's premier interdisciplinary education experience. It is driven to being one of India's most respected and reputed centres of learning - the premier destination of choice for higher education in the nation for learners and teachers, to push the design and nature of studies and to create a societal up-gradation phenomenon, particularly in the fields of liberal education and leadership. FLAME has been set up with an idealistic vision and a social commitment to contribute to society nobly. With 140+ esteemed faculty members, the university offers an unparalleled educational experience. The student-to-faculty ratio is 11:1, unmatched at the higher education level in India. Spread on 60 acres of green expanse with aesthetically designed infrastructure, the campus currently consists of five schools: FLAME School of Liberal Education, FLAME School of Business, FLAME School of Communication, FLAME School of Computing and Data Sciences and FLAME School of Design, Art & Performance. FLAME University has been established as a state-private university via the FLAME University Act 2014 (Maharashtra Act No. II of 2015) of the Government of Maharashtra. It is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(f), and degrees awarded by the University are recognized under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Website: https://www.flame.edu.in/

