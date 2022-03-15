Skechers spreads the love with new range of Skechers X JGoldCrown styles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Skechers, the leading American lifestyle and performance footwear brand has collaborated with internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown once again to launch a limited-edition footwear collection for women. Red hearts from the artist's iconic Love Wall designs will feature in a special collection, Skechers X JGoldcrown for the second year in a row after the positive reception from consumers globally last year.



The colourful and inspiring prints will be featured on a range of shoes for women--including Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, Skechers BOBS sneakers, and more colourful styles.



Commenting on the launch of the 2022 Skechers X JGoldcrown collection, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to be back with new Skechers X JGoldcrown styles through this collaboration with James Goldcrown. This special offering represents the love that we all can spread as humans and sneaker lovers from the world over as well as in India echoed that sentiment."





"Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my Love Walls," said Goldcrown. "It's a great time for this collaboration with everything that is going on in the world. Something as simple as a heart can really touch people--so hopefully we will spread some love."

Born in West London, James Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer now based in New York and Los Angeles. Goldcrown broke into the fashion photography world at age 17 and seven years later found himself in Africa filming the documentary To Die No More about the AIDS/HIV epidemic. He eventually found new inspiration from his street art roots and the internationally recognized Love Wall premiered at Miami Basel in 2015. His instagrammable murals have achieved cult status with 50K-plus #Lovewall public hashtags. Goldcrown works with brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world.

The Skechers X JGoldcrown exclusive collection for women is now available at Skechers.in, select Skechers retail stores and select accounts.



For an inside look video at James Goldcrown's inspiration behind his iconic Love Wall hearts and the Skechers capsule, visit here.

