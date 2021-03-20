Skechers x JGoldcrown collection launches in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Skechers is launching an exclusive collection from internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown. The collection brings his iconic Love Wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration.

The artist's colorful and inspiring prints will be featured on a range of shoes for women and girls--with the initial launch including Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, 90s retro Skechers Roadies sneakers, and more colorful styles.

"James Goldcrown's message of love and positivity is exactly what the world needs right now and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

"We're excited to feature these iconic prints on styles from several of our divisions to help spread the message of love."

"We are excited to launch the James Goldcrown collaboration in India since we have been seeing an advanced appreciation among Indian consumers for footwear that blends art with expression. The collection embodies the spirit of spreading love and joy which is something we all need right now. We are confident that sneaker fans, in particular, will be excited with this offering," said Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd on the launch of the Skechers x JGoldcrown collection.

"Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my Love Walls," said James Goldcrown.

"We started on canvas originally, and then digitized the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. I think it's a great time for this collaboration with everything that is going on in the world. Something as simple as a heart can really touch people--so hopefully we will spread some love."



Born in West London, James Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer now based in New York and Los Angeles. Goldcrown broke into the fashion photography world at age 17 and seven years later found himself in Africa filming the documentary To Die No More about the AIDS/HIV epidemic.

He eventually found new inspiration from his street art roots and the internationally recognized Love Wall premiered at Miami Basel in 2015. His instagrammable murals have achieved cult status with 50K+ #Lovewall public hashtags. Goldcrown works with brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty, and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world.

The Skechers x JGoldcrown exclusive collection for women and girls is now available at Skechers.in, select Skechers retail stores and select accounts.

For an inside look video at James Goldcrown's inspiration behind his iconic Love Wall hearts and the Skechers capsule, visit here.

For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

For further details, visit www.skechers.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

