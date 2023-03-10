SKF in India marks its 100th anniversary milestone

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2023 marks the 100th anniversary for SKF in India, the leading technology and solutions provider of bearing and units, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring and services. SKF started in India in 1923, with a trading office in Kolkata. Over the years, SKF's presence in the country has grown to include six manufacturing units, eight distribution centres and four solutions factories, along with a nationwide supplier and distributor network. Additionally, SKF has in India a Global Technical Center for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions.

In celebration of this major milestone, SKF unveiled the centennial logo under the theme of "Towards an Intelligent and Clean future", to emphasize the focus on developing technologies and solutions that help customers strive for sustainability.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. remarked, "This is truly a historic milestone for us. Since inception, we have played a decisive role in shaping industries and societies with our products and solutions. We take great pride in the role we have played in helping customers overcome friction and minimize waste. We are equally proud of the long-term value we have created for our stakeholders over the past years, while investing in our communities and providing opportunities for growth. We envision an intelligent and clean future for our new and existing customers, wider reach in different industries and playing an important role in nation-building. Using our technical expertise, vast portfolio, and long-standing experience, we will continue to help industries transition to a cleaner world."

A mega celebratory event will be organized for employees along with a centennial gala dinner for customers, suppliers, distributors, and other external stakeholders on March 11 in Pune. The celebrations will continue throughout the year with special roadshows and activities, and employee celebrations across locations.

As a leading supplier of bearings and other services, SKF works with customer across more than 25 industries in India. With its new strategic framework, SKF in India is well-positioned to drive sustainable and profitable growth and provide customer value by focusing on high-growth segments, accelerating technology development in prioritized industries, and increasing the pace of regionalization.



"On behalf of the leadership, I want to acknowledge our customers, partners, shareholders, and everyone who have been an integral part of this journey and have contributed to the growth of SKF in India over the last century. I look forward to their continued confidence and trust as we work to build the foundation for the next century and beyond," Bhatnagar concluded.

The story of SKF in India is a story of quality, innovation, and leadership - we evolved from a pioneer ball-bearing manufacturer to a knowledge-driven engineering company providing reliable rotation across industries. But most of all, it's a story of nation-building - by helping industries to achieve breakthroughs in friction reduction, by providing opportunities for employment, by building meaningful relationships and by partnering with India on its growth path.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

For more information, please visit: www.skf.com/in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

