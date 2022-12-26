SKF India Helps Pulp and Paper Industry Improve Machine Uptime and Productivity

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services has signed multi-year performance-based contracts with two of India's leading pulp & paper manufacturers - Mehali Papers Pvt. Ltd. and Urvashi Pulp and Paper Mills. These agreements will help these companies improve productivity, reduce unplanned downtime, and increase profitability.

These performance-based contracts are a part of the Rotating Equipment Performance (REP) offering, through which customers can maximize reliability and output from machines and production processes, while driving down the total cost of ownership. As part of the agreement, SKF India will provide a comprehensive range of products including bearings, lubrication systems, onsite vibration analysis, dynamic balancing and alignment, connected condition monitoring units as well as remote diagnostic services and onsite training programs.

Sujeeth Pai, Director, Industrial Market, SKF India and Southeast Asia said, "As a customer-centric organization, SKF develops innovative products and solutions that meet its customers' objectives. With our performance-based REP contracts, customers can gain valuable insights to maximize their equipment's productivity, reliability and efficiency while reducing their overall cost of maintenance."

Sundeep Shah, Managing Director, Urvashi Paper said, "With fast-growing paper market in India, paper machine uptime & OEE are primary growth drivers for Urvashi Paper to cater the market demand for higher quality paper. Partnering with SKF will help us achieve the desired Rotating Equipment Performance and improve productivity, with greater flexibility on mechanical maintenance cost and optimization."

SKF's fee-based business model is developed around the customer's needs and productivity targets. Based on these, SKF is able to offer an appropriate combination of products and services to help customers improve the competitiveness of their machines.



Ashraf Nathani, Managing Director, Mehali Paper said, "The pulp and paper sector is transitioning towards Industry 4.0 for more flexible & efficient manufacturing process. Continuous innovation can not only improve processes, products, and services, but also have a positive impact on business models, workforce training, and environmental compliances. With the long-term performance-oriented REP contracts, we are confident of improving the efficiency of our maintenance strategy by leveraging SKF's digital solutions and application engineering knowledge."

"SKF is starting a joint journey with these customers to increase automation and digitalization. By combining our products and knowledge, we can together improve the performance of the machine and help our customers remain productive and profitable, as well as reduce waste in the value chain and lower environmental impacts," added Sujeeth.

