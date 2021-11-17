SKF India launches WeGyaan - a STEM learning initiative for underrepresented students

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to ensure quality access to STEM education and create India's next generation of talent, SKF India, today announced the launch of WeGyaan - a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) initiative for deserving students.

To be launched in association with NGO partner, United Way Bengaluru, the WeGyan initiative plans to reach to at least 10,000 students annually, in government schools across Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Haridwar, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Pune with the aim to encourage students to pursue education and careers in STEM subjects.

With the core focus on building STEM learning, including setting-up infrastructure for STEM labs, and providing innovative science-based learning tools to help students strengthen the concepts in Science and Mathematics, the project will focus on other key components including holistic development, career guidance as well as physical and mental well-being.

It will also build capacities of teachers and include exposure visits, mentoring and soft skills training. To motivate students and address absenteeism, the initiative will focus on building need-based WASH facilities in the school.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd., said, "We strongly believe that supporting STEM learning and inspiring students to pursue STEM education and careers will help build India's future pipeline of skilled STEM workers, scientists, innovators and engineers. Our aim is to reach over 100,000 students by 2024, across multiple states, through a 3-year program thereby inspiring them to consider STEM career options. This initiative will further aid diversity in STEM fields by creating a world with equal opportunities for both girls and boys."



Through the initiative, 35 government schools in rural and urban areas are provided with STEM infrastructure support as well as WASH training and intervention to reduce dropout rates of girl students. Through experiential science activities, using innovative tools and DIY models and other need-based interventions, WeGyaan aims to build critical-thinking, decision-making and problem-solving among students. This initiative will also include teachers training sessions for facilitating them to teach the STEM-related topics, as well as on-ground engagement with local communities and families on the importance of STEM education and related careers.

"Stronger and educated women make a stronger nation and we feel gratified to be facilitating this project in collaboration with SKF India. The program helps advancement of underrepresented students who aspire to pursue careers in technical fields," said Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way Bengaluru.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 74 852 million and the number of employees was 40,963. www.skf.com/in.

UWBe, part of United Way Worldwide, is an NGO focused on social issues that seek immediate attention. The chapter catalyses unified efforts from corporates, civic bodies and citizen associations to bring about visible change. The organisation works in four key areas - Environment, Education, Healthcare and Livelihood.

Currently, UWBe is implementing four flagship campaigns that serve important purposes: 'Wake the Lake' works to protect Bengaluru's lakes, 'One Billion Drops' aims at conserving rainwater through percolation pits, 'Born Learning' helps provide nutrition and education to very young children and 'Rural Rising' aims to develop and empower the rural communities. Besides, COVID relief work is another key area where the organisation is helping healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals and other organisations working towards COVID relief.

For more information, please visit www.uwbengaluru.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

