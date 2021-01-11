SKF India Partners with IFB for Value-added Product in Non-Automotive Space

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India has partnered with IFB Industries Ltd for providing SKF Drum Support Unit specifically for use in front-loading washing machines. The SKF Drum Support Unit is the latest solution from SKF to improve the performance and manufacture of domestic washing machines. With the volume of 3 lakh pieces to be produced per year at the Bangalore unit of SKF India, the association aims to introduce an appliance that aims at delivering improved performance, comfort and energy savings.

With manufacturers under constant pressure to meet energy-efficiency targets and control production costs in the face of increasing material prices, the SKF Drum Support Unit provides an alternative to aluminium or cast iron solutions, helping bring cost and energy saving to washing machine manufacturers.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd said, "SKF has always been at the forefront of innovation and tailored engineering solutions. IFB 's capabilities and market reach make them a very strong partner for bringing SKF India to the domestic washing machine market. The innovative Drum Support Unit for washing machines will help IFB's customers to save energy consumption at home, while simultaneously contributing to cost-effective manufacturing and improved washing machine performance."



Like many home appliance maker, IFB have traditionally used conventional cast iron and ball bearings fit to them and assembled with a plastic tub. The SKF Drum Support Unit is a single unit that comes with integrated bearings that are greased and sealed for life, so the number of assembly operations is reduced and no additional machining operations are required. Despite its lighter weight compared with metal equivalents, the drum support unit is a robust, compact and low-maintenance design. As a result, the unit cuts manufacturing and assembly costs and efforts while delivering end-users savings in terms of energy and improved performance

