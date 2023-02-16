SKF showcases Innovative Solutions at Krishi Darshan Expo 2023

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, will showcase state-of-the-art products and solutions for the agricultural sector at the 11th edition of Krishi Darshan Expo, scheduled between 18th and 20th February 2023 at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture Cooperation, NRFMTTI in Hisar, Haryana.

Sujeeth Pai, Director - Industrial Market, SKF India said, "We partner with India's leading agricultural equipment manufacturers at every stage of the crop cycle to meet the demand for machine longevity and productivity under challenging operations conditions. We are excited to participate in Krishi Darshan Expo 2023 and showcase our products and solutions for the sector. By working closely with SKF's agricultural sector experts early in the product planning and design process, OEMs can optimize components, systems, and sub-systems. Our objective is to help the Indian agricultural sector drive machine speed and efficiency, reduce downtime, and automate manual processes, thereby making agriculture more efficient, competitive, and sustainable."

Key exhibits at the SKF booth will include

- Bearing: Taper Roller Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings, Agri Hubs, Y Bearings, Taper Hub Unit for wheel-end, Ball Hub Unit for wheel-end, Pinion Unit for Final Drive and Bearing Kit.



- Seals and lubrication solutions: Cassette Seals, Multilip Seals, Hydraulic Seals, O-Ring Kit, Engine Seals, MROD, Seal, Single Point Lubricator, Grease LGMT, V Belts, Chain, Induction Heater, Automatic Chain lubrication- Oil, Automatic Grease Lubrication, Grease - IN, IP, IP PLUS, Super Grease - INS and IPS.

SKF solutions undergo harsh physical tests exposing them to mud, fiber, sand, stone, and dust, typical conditions faced by farm equipment, ensuring consistent performance and durability. Proprietary SKF dynamic modeling tools further speed up design, testing, and validation processes. Out-of-the-box SKF solutions help reduce assembly time and the number of components and suppliers, while SKF's industry leading distribution network cuts supply chain costs. Drawing on expertise that spans bearings, seals, lubrication, power transmission, and condition monitoring, SKF's solutions for the agricultural sector are helping OEMs and farmers meet their diverse challenges. The expo's highlight for SKF will be Taper roller bearings, Mud block Seals, Bearing Units and Oil Chain Lubrication Management System.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81,732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com/in.

