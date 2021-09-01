Skill based hiring and pre-employment testing solutions startup Mytat announces plans to reach out to over 1.5 lakh aspirants by December

New Delhi, [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the recent success of achieving over 20,000 registrations across country in a short span, Mytat, a career platform for skill-based hiring and pre-employment testing solutions is on course to transform the upskilling landscape by targeting outreach to over 1.5 lakh aspirants across the country by December 2021. Mytat aims to establish a community that brings colleges, corporates, industry experts, and students under one platform for enhancing and upgrading skills accompanied by a complete learning cycle for the graduates, that includes career pathing as well. It has assessed over 3 million candidates.

Empaneled with apex bodies such as the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & Sports & Fitness Sector Skill council, the platform is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based algorithms, which makes it one-of-a-kind. Mytat has partnered with many leading companies to offer internships and apprenticeships to vocational education students and college students through their upskilling platform.

There are more than 500 upskilling and training programs provided by over 200 training partners for the youngsters to choose from, hence helping the candidate to stay abreast & ready for any opportunity. Through their tie-ups with educational institutions, corporates and industry experts accompanied by the various cognitive & skill development assessments, Mytat helps the youngsters to be market-ready & also acquaints them with the various job opportunities that are present within the market.



Vikram Kumar, Co-founder of Mytat said, "Skill deficit has been a growing concern for India over the years & by the year 2030, India could be staring at a skill deficit north of 25 million. Several new-age job profiles such as Full Stack Engineer, Front End Engineer, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Back End Developer etc. cannot find the required prospects due to the existing skill gap. At Mytat, our objective is to address this deficit with our online upskilling programs & internships, hence helping candidates to acquire in demand skills at any time & any place."

The Mytat platform consists of an elaborate database of tests that spans over a vast spectrum of conventional and emerging domains of learning & work. It articulates a specific plan for each student while focusing on the skill-gap and imparts learning to enhance the chances of employability for every registered student/candidate. The platform provides a diverse set of assessments such as coding, psychometric, aptitude, tech/functional, video, fluency etc accompanied by detailed certificates & audit trails making it effortless for the youngsters to have a check over the progress that they've made.

Having worked in close collaboration with companies including startups & multinationals, from hiring & training experts to local & international customers, Mytat has been able to set up a unique platform that has already made a significant mark in a short period since its inception. Mytat has worked with organizations such as Amazon, Sapient Nitro, Amdocs, Bank of America, etc & continues to work with leading organizations such as HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Policy Bazaar etc.

