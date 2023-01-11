SkillArbitrage launches Personal Branding Program for mid-career professionals

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): SkillArbitrage, an edtech company that helps talented Indians to develop new-age skills, announced the launch of a Personal Branding Program targeted at mid-career professionals.

This is an excellent opportunity for those caught in the middle management trap to accelerate their career opportunities and expand their horizons by developing a personal brand systematically.

Specially aimed at those with nearly ten years of experience as a professional who wants to establish their authority and dominance in their respective niche, this program is designed to help them build a public profile, sharing their expertise, experiences and ideas with the wider world & make their voices heard across channels.

Simply put, a personal brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room. Many professionals who know how to do their job perfectly, lack the skill of getting noticed by the right people at the right time which comes in the way of building a professional legacy. This program would be especially beneficial for them.

The Personal Branding Program offers a perfect roadmap, consisting of skills like knowing how to get good PR coverage and how to feature in prominent podcasts, to a more successful career for professionals stuck in the same rut for years.

Apart from much-coveted promotions these skills also equip professionals to build a client base as a freelancer, give a path to building their own startups or launch a successful international career via the booming remote job market.

This has sparked major interest in the target group from professionals across various professions like CA, CS, engineers, corporate professionals, lawyers, banking & finance professionals, writers, sales & marketing professionals as well as freelancers in different domains. Currently, a batch of 60 learners is undergoing the program.



It is evident that this program addresses a real and growing need in the professional world.

This program might just be the push or nudge needed in the right direction. According to SkillArbitrage CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee "India is extremely wealthy when it comes to human resources; we are very pleased to launch a program which will help many talented professionals redefine their career goals and achieve their true potential."

SkillArbitrage is an initiative of Addictive Learning Technology Pvt Ltd, the name behind one of India's largest and most reputable online edtech brands.

The initiative seeks to address the changing nature of global businesses in a post-Covid world, as remote work increasingly becomes the new normal, and companies can thus recruit talent from anywhere in the world.

It offers the best professionally trained talents in areas such as policy drafting, content creation, virtual assistantship, privacy management, and strategic HR, to recruiters.

In addition, SkillArbitrage offers intensive, practical, and globally accredited training in areas such as content writing, privacy management and cyber security, HR policy, investment term sheets, and finance management, to recruits.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

