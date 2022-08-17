Skit.ai certified as a great place to work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Skit.ai, a leading global Voice AI SaaS company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) India for the year 2022 in the mid-size company category. As part of the Trust Index(c) Employee Survey conducted by GPTW, employees ranked Skit.ai favorably on parameters such as Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

The Great Place to Work® certification affirms Skit.ai's core cultural values of striving for excellence, being a learning organization, building a client-first mindset, exercising constructive disagreement, and fostering commitment at work. These values are the driving force behind Skit.ai's vision of a future that is voice-first, that enables customer service organizations across the world with sophisticated, differentiated, and unique voice technology.

Regarding the certification, CEO and Co-founder of Skit.ai, Sourabh Gupta said, "We are glad to be recognized as a "Great Place to Work®". At Skit.ai, we have a holistic view of employee well-being and focus on every aspect of their professional and personal growth-physical, mental, emotional, and financial. Our values and beliefs of diversity, inclusion, and flexibility serve as a foundation for the way we work. The same values guide Skit.ai's culture, policies, perks, and benefits, making it a great workplace for our team. We look to create more such milestones in the future."

For Skit.ai, employee health and well-being are key priorities that go far deeper than standard practices. They follow an unlimited sick leave and vacation policy and provide employees with a comprehensive insurance package. With the implementation of hybrid work and flexible working times, Skit.ai's overall team productivity has increased by several folds.



"In the last six years, we have grown tenfold and with each passing day, we are rapidly expanding our global footprint, tapping into emerging new markets with our revolutionary technology. All this is possible because of the team and the values and culture we have all worked together to shape," Sourabh added.

Skit.ai works with a deep focus on creating employment opportunities that foster diversity in the workplace, with representation from all socioeconomic backgrounds and races. The company is also an ally of the LGBTQ+ cause.

Going forward, Skit.ai will continue on the path of learning, hearing, adapting, and implementing strategies that improve its work environment by putting its employees first.

Skit.ai increases effortless contact center conversations at scale with its Digital Voice Assistant and Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform. By fusing advanced spoken language understanding systems, speech-first behavioural modelling, natural and fluent response production systems, and domain-specific AI, Skit.ai empowers contact centers to manage customers' needs more efficiently. Skit.ai has automated millions of calls for global enterprises across industries, shifting the traditional contact center experience from automated responses to meaningful, human-feeling conversations. Skit.ai has received numerous awards for its best-in-class technology, including CCW Excellence Awards 2022 Disruptive Technology of the Year, Gartner Cool Vendor 2021, and Venture Intelligence's Seed Capital Investment of the Year 2018. Learn more at Skit.ai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

