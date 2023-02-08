Skoda Auto India introduces innovative Anytime Warranty Package

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After wrapping up 2022 as its Biggest Year in terms of sales, SKODA AUTO India opens 2023 with its first introduction. Not a new car, but an all-new, revolutionary, customer initiative aimed at enhancing ownership experience and customer satisfaction. Called Anytime Warranty, it is a 1-year/20,000 km warranty package that can be used to enhance any existing standard or extended warranties.



Petr Solc, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, "We began 2023 by telling you the way forward for SKODA AUTO India is not going to be just about newer cars, but several innovations that provide an unparalleled ownership and maintenance experience for our customers. Anytime Warranty is one such offering, that delivers on our promise of customer satisfaction and hassle-free ownership experience, in our path towards Accelerating Growth."



SKODA AUTO India already leads the Indian automotive market with a 4-year/100,000 km standard warranty when the industry standard is about 3-years/75,000kms. In addition, SKODA offered an option to extend the 4-year standard warranty to the 5th and 6th year/150,000 km under its Peace of Mind programme. The all-new Anytime Warranty is in addition to the existing standard and extended warranties and allows customers to have an additional warranty coverage of up to 8 years/150,000 km (whichever earlier).



The Anytime Warranty is designed especially for the older generations of the KODIAQ (TDI), SUPERB, OCTAVIA, YETI and the RAPID for a 1-year/20,000 km period. Any SKODA within 7 years of age and/or mileage less than 130,000 km is eligible for the Anytime Warranty post inspection and certification. And all of these warranties - be it the standard, extended or the Anytime Warranty - are transferrable to the next owner. Customers who have had their existing warranty expire can also purchase the Anytime Warranty subject to the car meeting inspection standards.



In 2022, SKODA AUTO India took the number of customer touchpoints to over 240 from 175 at the end of 2021. The company also brought down maintenance costs by up to 21 per cent through high levels of localisation. The Anytime Warranty is yet another step in the manufacturer's customer-centric endeavour to provide satisfaction and a hassle-free maintenance and ownership experience.



The year 2022 saw SKODA AUTO India achieve its Biggest Year ever in terms of sales. India also became SKODA AUTO's third largest market in the world and largest outside Europe. Most importantly for the company, the SKODA KUSHAQ, the first product under the INDIA 2.0 project and sitting on the made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN won a full 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, that too under the newer, more stringent test protocols and for both adult and child occupants. Four months on, and other cars tested, the KUSHAQ continues being at the top of safety charts.



SKODA AUTO

- is successfully steering the new decade with the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030.

- aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and more e-models.



- is emerging as the leading European brand in important growth markets like India and North Africa.

- currently offers its customers 12 passenger-car series: the FABIA, RAPID, SCALA, OCATVIA and SUPERB, as well as the KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ, ENYAQ iV, ENUAQ Coupe iV, SLAVIA and KUSHAQ.

- delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022.

- has been a member of the Volkswagen Group, one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world, for 30 years.

- independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components like engines and transmissions in association with the Group.

- operates at three sites in the Czech Republic and has additional production capacity in China, Russia, Slovakia and India, primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

- employs 45,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets



SKODA AUTO INDIA

- fascinating customers in India since 2001.

- offers 5 models in India - SLAVIA, SUPERB, OCTAVIA, KUSHAQ and KODIAQ.

- present in more than 140 cities across the country with over 240 customer touchpoints

- recorded a triple digit growth of 125 per cent with 53,721 units sold in 2022



SKODA AUTO India website - www.skoda-auto.co.in

SKODA AUTO India Communications Twitter Handle - @SKODAIndia_PR

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

