SKOODLE recognized as Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia 2021-22 At the Global Business Symposium 2022.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/Bloomingdale): SKOODLE, the flagship brand of Stone Sapphire India Limited and a leading stationery and art material manufacturer in India has recently been honoured as the Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia 2021-22 at the Global Business Symposium 2022.

Organized by Herald Global and ERTC Media at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa on March 27, SKOODLE reigned the nominations in the Stationery and Toys Category as the young and promising brand to look out for. The event witnessed massive participation from significant dignitaries like Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief, Herald Global, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Shripad Yesso Naik, Honorable Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, India and eminent leaders like Namrata Ulman, Deepali Naik, Churchill Alemao and Sagun Velip, who are all achievers in their respective industries.

Prestigious Brands of Asia 2021-22 is a listing of remarkable brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The list involves the most renowned as well as fastest-growing brands that have authenticated their objectives to create the future by embracing a combination of their advanced products or services and have contributed to transforming the economy.

SKOODLE, a notably young Indian brand, with a remarkable penetration in art craft and recently toys, was acknowledged for its diligent efforts dedicated into indigenous manufacturing and development of wide product range despite the pandemic, supporting India's intrinsic growth story against global tide.

Its iconic product, 100 per cent recycled paper pencils, and BIS-certified toys from classic board games to playing dough and clay has struck a strong connect with the Indian Parents. Recognised also in past for its sustainable school supplies, Skoodle has maintained its promise to source ethically, be respectful to our planet, and most importantly commit Fun quotient to their little partners, children.



The brand was appreciated for having steadily placed the consumer at the centre of all their thoughts, through its initiatives. Sandeep Saxena, Vice President Business Development received the Marketing Meister Award for playing a significant role in shaping the brand through his industry insights and meaningful marketing leadership.

Honourees who graced the event with their industry expertise along with SKOODLE include stellar dignitaries like Avon Cycles, MyFitness, EaseMyTrip, Engine Brand Mustard Oil, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Stahl, AMO Electric Bikes and AKV Wall Putty, amongst many other renowned names.

Representing SKOODLE, Sandeep Saxena says "Being told you are appreciated is the most encouraging things one can hear having put endless & tireless work by all teams. This achievement is a noteworthy milestone for Skoodle as it firmly endorses the faith shown by our channel partners and consumers alike.

SKOODLE has always strived to stay ahead of the curve. Being awarded as the Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia 2021-22 and being recognized as a Marketing Meister, strongly reinforces our belief that we are on the right path and the race has just begun."

Adnan Chara, Head Trade Marketing added "Skoodle is all about kids. Skoodle kick-started its relationship with kids with we launching our stationery portfolio just 4 years back and I am proud to state that we are the fastest growing brand in this market. Skoodle started talking to kids in one more colourful language (including licensed products from Disney, Marvel, Peppa, Paw Patrol, Barbie etc) as we launched toys 2 years back.

The hallmark of true professionalism of the teams backing up the brand is that today no toy shop can consider itself complete till it has Skoodle toys on its shelves. What is an incredible feat is that a business that started as a 100 per cent import-based business model, based on Mr. Modi's vision is today a 100 per cent Make In India business! What we fully comprehend is that we have the world's largest kid's population for us to serve and as long as this remains true, and we keep doing honest and innovative work, we will remain in business."

